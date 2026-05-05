The Best Trader Joe's Frozen Dumplings Are An Award-Winning Variety
There are so many bargains to be had at Trader Joe's, but the frozen finds in particular are some of the best when it comes to quality and affordability. One such incredible product that's located in the freezer cabinets is an unassuming box of steamed dumplings stuffed with pork, ginger, and savory broth.
Taking the top spot in our taste test of nine Trader Joe's dumplings, ranked worst to best, these dumplings were also one of the four winning frozen products of the Trader Joe's 2026 customer choice awards, highlighting their popularity. The grocery store has polled its customers annually since 2009 to find which products shoppers adore, and this year, the steamed pork and ginger soup dumplings stole the limelight from the previous year's winner, TJ's rolled corn tortilla chips with chili and lime.
The filling in these fragrant dumplings is made with pork, ginger, onions, soy sauce, seasonings, and an umami-packed soup base that's prepared with water, gelatin, and yeast extract. Meanwhile, the dough is a simple mixture of wheat flour, potato starch, salt, and soybean oil. Each box contains six dumplings, which can be microwaved or steamed. In our taste test, the pork and ginger dumplings were one of the few varieties that didn't need extra toppings and dipping sauces — they were simply delicious steamed straight from the packet due to the flavor of savory broth inside and the warming kick of ginger (plus there were no leaks!).
TJ's pork and ginger soup dumplings are a hit on Reddit
Several TJ's customers on Reddit have commended the flavor and quality of the dumplings. One shopper said, "My biggest regret is not trying these sooner. Holy cow — so delicious. I wish I had stocked up!" while another commenter said she kept over ten boxes in the freezer during her pregnancy. Meanwhile, others discussed the ways they elevate the dumplings with their own culinary additions. For instance, one shopper said, "I cook them in the miso ginger broth and add a dash of fish sauce and some of the spicy Gochujang paste or the Boomba Sauce!" Other customers pair them with chili oil seasoning and black vinegar, sriracha and soy, or leafy extras and aromatics, like bok choi and scallions.
The runners-up in the overall category in the choice awards included the seasonal product butternut squash Mac & Cheese, followed by the steamed chicken dumplings, sourdough bread, and butter chicken with basmati rice. Some of the other winners were TJ's protein pancakes in the new category, the spice cider in the beverage section, and the hash browns in the breakfast and brunch division. Consistent winning products, such as the Mandarin orange chicken and the dark chocolate peanut butter cups, are taken out of the running and placed in the Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame to give other items a chance to shine.