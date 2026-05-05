The Best Trader Joe's Frozen Dumplings Are An Award-Winning Variety

There are so many bargains to be had at Trader Joe's, but the frozen finds in particular are some of the best when it comes to quality and affordability. One such incredible product that's located in the freezer cabinets is an unassuming box of steamed dumplings stuffed with pork, ginger, and savory broth.

Taking the top spot in our taste test of nine Trader Joe's dumplings, ranked worst to best, these dumplings were also one of the four winning frozen products of the Trader Joe's 2026 customer choice awards, highlighting their popularity. The grocery store has polled its customers annually since 2009 to find which products shoppers adore, and this year, the steamed pork and ginger soup dumplings stole the limelight from the previous year's winner, TJ's rolled corn tortilla chips with chili and lime.

The filling in these fragrant dumplings is made with pork, ginger, onions, soy sauce, seasonings, and an umami-packed soup base that's prepared with water, gelatin, and yeast extract. Meanwhile, the dough is a simple mixture of wheat flour, potato starch, salt, and soybean oil. Each box contains six dumplings, which can be microwaved or steamed. In our taste test, the pork and ginger dumplings were one of the few varieties that didn't need extra toppings and dipping sauces — they were simply delicious steamed straight from the packet due to the flavor of savory broth inside and the warming kick of ginger (plus there were no leaks!).