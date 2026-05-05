This Is The Only Kitchen Tool You Need For Shredding Cabbage (And It's Cheap)

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Cabbage is like lettuce but on steroids. Where iceberg and leafy red lettuce have a soft, crisp bite, cabbage is dense, tough, and crunchy. When using it to make stir-fries or homemade sauerkraut, size matters, and to shred into uniform pieces that evenly cook or absorb fermenting liquids, instead of reaching for a knife, break out the mandoline. This essential kitchen tool will make this task quick, easy, and efficient, producing shreds of this veggie that are nice and thin.

To use a mandoline for shredding, first clean your cabbage head to remove any dirt and damaged leaves. Then, cut the cabbage in half, starting at the top and going to the bottom. Next, you want to remove the root and the triangle-shaped core by cutting it out with a knife. Removing the core is a beginner tip for cutting cabbage, but one you should master. It will make it easier to handle the cabbage as you slide it over the blade of this tool. Then, cut the halves into quarters, and you are ready to start shredding. If you find that quarters are too large for your mandoline, slice them into eighths. It is important that the cabbage pieces aren't too large, or they won't shred as well.