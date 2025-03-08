The Tip You Can't Afford To Forget When You're Cutting Cabbage

While it may not be as hip and trendy as healthy foods like kale and açai, cabbage is also a delicious superfood used in many cuisines around the world. Cabbage has been having moment with the rising popularity of cabbage steaks as a vegan alternative, but shredded cabbage is also a wonderful way to eat this crunchy cruciferous vegetable. There are many different variations on coleslaw, but is there one easy way to shred cabbage? According to Hadar Cohen-Aviram, executive chef at McCormick, who recently released its flavor of the year, there is!

"I use cabbage in my salad every day," she tells us, so we know we're in good hands. She continues: "I slice it through the root. I put the cut half down so that it's safe and it's not wobbly, and I just start shaving it." To get it the right consistency, "you very gently shave it, almost not touching the cabbage itself."