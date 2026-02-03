The Donut Chain That Offers 40 Different Varieties Daily
When it comes to shipping food, it's difficult not to pair coffee and donuts. That's what a chain in Seattle thinks, too. That's why brothers Michael and Mark Klebeck and Joel Radin opened Top Pot Doughnuts & Coffee. What started in 2002 as a coffee shop with gourmet donuts has become a destination where 40 to 45 types of donuts are featured each day. And trust us when we say, Top Pot Doughnut serves the best donuts in Seattle.
To start, these donuts are handmade, which is like culinary catnip for anyone who enjoys the indulgence of a sweet treat made from fresh ingredients. This shop sells everything: Old-fashioned donuts and apple fritters filled with chunks of fruit and cinnamon, wrapped in pillowy dough that looks like they just came out of grandma's kitchen. They are a must for a conservative donut eater.
If you are in the mood for a filled donut, raspberry, Valley Girl lemon, and Bavarian créme can satiate that craving. But cake donut lovers will want to save room for the Chocolate Sand Castle — a chocolate devil's food donut dressed in a coat of cinnamon sugar, and the double trouble — a chocolate devil's food cake donut topped with a layer of chocolate icing. These are rich, sweet, light, and worth every bite.
Starbucks even likes them
Top Pot Doughnuts also has iconic maple and chocolate bars that will have you thinking of your youth, along with sugar, glaze, and chocolate-frosted rings. Of course, you don't want to miss out on the cookies and cream chocolate cake donut dripping with vanilla frosting and crushed Oreos or a feather boa, which features pink or chocolate frosting on a vanilla cake and sprinkled with coconut.
Of course, it's the old-fashioned donut that will leave you wanting more. As it turns out, Top Pot's old-fashioned donut found a fan in Starbucks' former CEO and Chairman of the Board, Howard Schultz. He decided to add it to the Starbucks menu. At the height of the partnership, the donuts were sold in 14,000 stores worldwide, until in 2011 the brothers decided it was time to go in a different direction.
The brand has since branched out to create an ice cream line based on some of its patrons' favorites – Apple Fritter and Valley Girl Lemon Sorbet won't disappoint. Of course, in addition to the breakfast cakes, don't forget to try this donut shop's coffee blend. They keep it simple with just a few different options, but any choice is a good one.