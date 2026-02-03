The Donut Chain That Offers 40 Different Varieties Daily

When it comes to shipping food, it's difficult not to pair coffee and donuts. That's what a chain in Seattle thinks, too. That's why brothers Michael and Mark Klebeck and Joel Radin opened Top Pot Doughnuts & Coffee. What started in 2002 as a coffee shop with gourmet donuts has become a destination where 40 to 45 types of donuts are featured each day. And trust us when we say, Top Pot Doughnut serves the best donuts in Seattle.

To start, these donuts are handmade, which is like culinary catnip for anyone who enjoys the indulgence of a sweet treat made from fresh ingredients. This shop sells everything: Old-fashioned donuts and apple fritters filled with chunks of fruit and cinnamon, wrapped in pillowy dough that looks like they just came out of grandma's kitchen. They are a must for a conservative donut eater.

If you are in the mood for a filled donut, raspberry, Valley Girl lemon, and Bavarian créme can satiate that craving. But cake donut lovers will want to save room for the Chocolate Sand Castle — a chocolate devil's food donut dressed in a coat of cinnamon sugar, and the double trouble — a chocolate devil's food cake donut topped with a layer of chocolate icing. These are rich, sweet, light, and worth every bite.