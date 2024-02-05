Elevate Your Next Peanut Butter Sandwich With The Crunch Of Plantains
There are few lunches as classic as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. They're fast, easy to make, and let's be honest, they just taste great. Now, while there's nothing wrong with enjoying this meal the classic way, you can also use one quick variation in your sandwich to elevate the flavor and enhance your overall eating experience. All you have to do is add a few plantain chips to it.
The plantain chips add a flavor reminiscent of banana to your meal, which perfectly complements the salty peanut spread. However, plantains aren't quite as sweet as bananas and contain more starch, which means they can work well with the salty flavors of the peanut butter in your sandwich without making it overly sugary. At the same time, plantain chips give the meal a bit of crunch, adding an extra layer of texture to your palate. Because of all the starch, you typically can't eat plantains raw, so you'll also get additional tasting notes in your meal, depending on how the chips are cooked.
Although the essence of this trick is simple to implement, there are a couple of things to know about adding plantain chips to your sandwich. That way, you can make the right snack selection to create a truly delectable meal.
What kind of plantain chips to use in your PB&J
When trying this twist on a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, it's important to know that the type of plantain chips you use matters. For starters, plantain chips can be bought in varying flavors. There are green plantain chips, which tend to be saltier and have a tangier flavor to them. Or, you can go for sweet plantain chips, which have a more sugary flavor. Both of these can work in your PB&J, depending on what kind of flavor profile you're going for. A sweet variety may complement the savory nature of the peanut butter, while a salty and tangy style chip can work well to offset the sweetness of the jam.
You could also branch out and try using flavored plantains. For instance, a chocolate-covered plantain chip can give a Reese's-esque flavor to your sandwich. Another choice could be to add a bit of sourness to the sandwich with some lime-seasoned chips. Feel free to experiment with different options to find one that you love.
How to make homemade plantain chips for your PB&J
When adding plantains to your PB&J, it also pays to consider whether you'll go for store-bought chips that ramp up the crunch or whether you'll want to cook plantains into chips at home. Fresh plantain chips tend to be soft on the inside and crispy on the outside, so you won't get the same crispy, dried-out texture as you would with store-bought ones. However, cooking plantains at home tends to yield stronger flavors. Plus, making plantain chips at home can be more affordable. You'll also get more control over their flavor because you can add your own seasoning. For instance, you could dress them up with cinnamon sugar to add some spice to your sandwich, or you could sprinkle some cocoa powder on top of the chips.
To make your own homemade plantain chips, peel and thinly slice fresh plantains. Then, toss them with oil and bake them in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until they're golden brown. You can also make them in the frying pan, cooking them on each side in a bit of oil. Or, pop the plantains in your air fryer or use a dehydrator to make chips. Whichever route you go, these crispy homemade chips are an excellent choice to elevate your peanut butter and jelly sandwich.