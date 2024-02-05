Elevate Your Next Peanut Butter Sandwich With The Crunch Of Plantains

There are few lunches as classic as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. They're fast, easy to make, and let's be honest, they just taste great. Now, while there's nothing wrong with enjoying this meal the classic way, you can also use one quick variation in your sandwich to elevate the flavor and enhance your overall eating experience. All you have to do is add a few plantain chips to it.

The plantain chips add a flavor reminiscent of banana to your meal, which perfectly complements the salty peanut spread. However, plantains aren't quite as sweet as bananas and contain more starch, which means they can work well with the salty flavors of the peanut butter in your sandwich without making it overly sugary. At the same time, plantain chips give the meal a bit of crunch, adding an extra layer of texture to your palate. Because of all the starch, you typically can't eat plantains raw, so you'll also get additional tasting notes in your meal, depending on how the chips are cooked.

Although the essence of this trick is simple to implement, there are a couple of things to know about adding plantain chips to your sandwich. That way, you can make the right snack selection to create a truly delectable meal.