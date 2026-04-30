These Are The 5 Best Products At Aldi German Week 2026

Millions of people regularly go to their local Aldi for many or all of their grocery needs. The brand's focus on affordability makes it a popular choice, but tighter purse strings also mean little in the way of special events or promotions beyond weekly Aldi Finds. But even ultra-frugal Aldi has a special exemption or three.

It is once again German Week at Aldi locations nationwide. For the uninitiated, German Week is a thrice-a-year event at Aldi locations in the United States where aisles are filled with a litany of authentic German goods, an homage to the grocery chain's home country. All the items are under Aldi's Deutsche Küche brand, a name which appropriately translates to "German cuisine."

This time around, Aldi's sampling of German cuisine for Americans includes dozens of different options. The whole lot is worth a try, but some of the best products among them include some classically German dark chocolate wafers, a variety of saucy egg noodles from southern Germany, a vegetarian strudel, herbed potato sticks, and three different canned herrings.