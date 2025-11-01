Ditch The Pricy Dutch Ovens: This HomeGoods Cookware Find Is From A Beloved Brand
If you have stews to simmer, breads to bake, and chicken to fry this fall, but you need to keep to a budget for the upcoming holidays, we have a solution for you. The off-price retailer HomeGoods, known for great deals, has a Dutch oven that can do it all at a fraction of the price. The store is selling Lodge's line of Dutch ovens for $49 to $79, depending on the size. The cost for buying it direct from Lodge starts around $79! (You can also get these for a similar steal at Walmart.)
Compare this to the prices of a Le Creuset, which run from $159 if you find a 2.5-quart on sale, to $525 for the 7.5-quart. That's a steep discount. Lodge makes its kitchen items in both the U.S. and China, and the cheaper options are made in the latter. At this price, you can start making your pasta in a Dutch oven!
What people are saying about the Lodge Dutch oven
Online people are rather positive about Lodge's Dutch ovens. They find them to be a good value, even if they tend not to last as long as the Le Creuset, even with proper care. We even rank it number two in our list of the best Dutch ovens.
On Reddit, one user points out an issue, saying, "They're great pots, but the rounded bottom isn't ideal if you want to bake a loaf of bread, or if you have a glass top stove." Another Redditor warns, "Besides the enamel being less robust than LC, they're also significantly heavier." They aren't perfect, but for the cost, they are a solid value.
You will want to make sure you take good care of your Dutch oven to make sure it lasts. Enameled cast iron cookware, like Dutch ovens, should always be allowed to cool before you clean it. Soak it first so you don't have to work harder to scrub any food off. And finally, always use a gentle sponge; you don't want any metallic scrubbers scraping off that precious enamel.