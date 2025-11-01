Ditch The Pricy Dutch Ovens: This HomeGoods Cookware Find Is From A Beloved Brand

Online people are rather positive about Lodge's Dutch ovens. They find them to be a good value, even if they tend not to last as long as the Le Creuset, even with proper care. We even rank it number two in our list of the best Dutch ovens.

On Reddit, one user points out an issue, saying, "They're great pots, but the rounded bottom isn't ideal if you want to bake a loaf of bread, or if you have a glass top stove." Another Redditor warns, "Besides the enamel being less robust than LC, they're also significantly heavier." They aren't perfect, but for the cost, they are a solid value.

You will want to make sure you take good care of your Dutch oven to make sure it lasts. Enameled cast iron cookware, like Dutch ovens, should always be allowed to cool before you clean it. Soak it first so you don't have to work harder to scrub any food off. And finally, always use a gentle sponge; you don't want any metallic scrubbers scraping off that precious enamel.