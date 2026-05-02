Make Stainless Steel Pans Look Brand New With This Cheap Find

Shining things can lose their luster, including those essential kitchen tools that you use day in and day out. This includes your stainless steel pots. It's not that they wear out, but that new shine can become dull and even discolored over time. They can also develop build-up from heat and minerals from the water boiling pasta and rice. Instead of that sparkle that you prize, it leaves a cloudy or rainbow coloring on the surface. This is known as heat tint. But never fear, there is a simple DIY cleaner lurking in your pantry that can transform your stainless steel pots and pans back to their days of glory: White vinegar.

This is a cleaning method that uses distilled white vinegar and is a hack you will wish you knew sooner. But before you break out that bottle, make certain you have cleaned the cookware and removed any burnt-on, stuck-on food from meals past. You will need to make a solution that consists of equal parts water and vinegar. Pour the mixture into your pot or pan. It should cover the discolored area. If it goes away immediately, consider it a gift from the culinary gods. Wash it and dry it with a microfiber cloth, and it will look like brand new.