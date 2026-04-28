Costco Added Another $1.50 Hot Dog Combo And Shoppers Are Underwhelmed

The Costco hot dog combo is the stuff of food industry legend. The $1.50 price for a ¼ pound hot dog and 20-ounce fountain drink has held steady since the combo's 1985 debut, sometimes with the threat of force. As reported by NBC, a Costco co-founder and former CEO once told another executive, "If you raise [the price of] the effin' hot dog, I'll kill you." But after a recent change, some people think it should be even lower.

The food court started selling the hot dog combo with the option to add a bottle of water. But the food court already sells bottled water for 25 cents, and a 20-ounce fountain drink costs 79 cents, yet there's no difference in the combo price between soda and water.

It's barely more than half a dollar's difference, but for frugal shoppers at a store known for good deals — particularly the hot dog combo — that detail falls a bit flat. One such Reddit user dryly said, "Nice to have the option though." On Instagram, some somewhat disappointed consumers pointed out that the combo with water should be about 25 cents cheaper than with a soda.