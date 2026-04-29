Order This Cracker Barrel Breakfast Dish If You're Feeling Indecisive

If you love homestyle meals at an affordable price, then you're probably a fan of Cracker Barrel, the restaurant chain that has been around since 1969. The chain has a wide menu, so there's something for everyone — there are sandwiches, salads, seafood, steak, and more. Plus, there's also breakfast all day, so lovers of breakfast food can satisfy their craving at any time. But even if you narrow it down to breakfast, there are still so many entrees to choose from — everything from the breakfast burger to the strawberry-stuffed cheesecake pancakes to the hashbrown casserole (which we have a copycat recipe for, by the way).

So, if you're feeling indecisive, we highly recommend ordering the Grandma's sampler pancake breakfast plate. It comes with two buttermilk pancakes (with whipped butter and maple syrup), two eggs cooked to your preference (such as over easy, scrambled, and so on), and a sampling of bacon, sausage, and ham (either sugar-cured or country style). In addition to all of these, you even get one more choice of side (more on that later).

It's perfect for indecisiveness because you get a little bit of everything. For starters, you don't have to choose between a savory breakfast and a sweet breakfast because it has elements of both. Additionally, you don't have to settle on just one type of meat, which works well either for someone who loves everything that Cracker Barrel has to offer or someone who is eating there for the first time and doesn't know which items they like the most.