Order This Cracker Barrel Breakfast Dish If You're Feeling Indecisive
If you love homestyle meals at an affordable price, then you're probably a fan of Cracker Barrel, the restaurant chain that has been around since 1969. The chain has a wide menu, so there's something for everyone — there are sandwiches, salads, seafood, steak, and more. Plus, there's also breakfast all day, so lovers of breakfast food can satisfy their craving at any time. But even if you narrow it down to breakfast, there are still so many entrees to choose from — everything from the breakfast burger to the strawberry-stuffed cheesecake pancakes to the hashbrown casserole (which we have a copycat recipe for, by the way).
So, if you're feeling indecisive, we highly recommend ordering the Grandma's sampler pancake breakfast plate. It comes with two buttermilk pancakes (with whipped butter and maple syrup), two eggs cooked to your preference (such as over easy, scrambled, and so on), and a sampling of bacon, sausage, and ham (either sugar-cured or country style). In addition to all of these, you even get one more choice of side (more on that later).
It's perfect for indecisiveness because you get a little bit of everything. For starters, you don't have to choose between a savory breakfast and a sweet breakfast because it has elements of both. Additionally, you don't have to settle on just one type of meat, which works well either for someone who loves everything that Cracker Barrel has to offer or someone who is eating there for the first time and doesn't know which items they like the most.
Ways to customize the Grandma's sampler pancake breakfast
Grandma's sample pancake breakfast plate at Cracker Barrel gets even better when you realize there are a few ways to customize it. Just keep in mind that customizations may vary from location to location. To start with, there's the choice of side. The side options include hash browns, fried cinnamon apples, coarse-ground grits, and sliced tomatoes. There are also side options that you can choose for an upcharge of $2.59: Loaded hash brown casserole, fresh fruit, or two extra buttermilk pancakes.
And speaking of pancakes, you can choose to swap out the buttermilk pancakes that come with the dish for either blueberry pancakes or pecan pancakes for a small additional charge of 99 cents. Plus, you can choose to add a topping of fresh strawberries to the pancakes for an extra $1.69. Then, you can choose a flavor of syrup if you don't want just plain maple (the one that comes in the cute, small bottle — and there's a creative way to upcycle those, by the way). The options include blueberry, strawberry, and butter pecan syrup. There's also a sugar-free maple syrup option, as well. At some locations, you can even choose French toast instead of pancakes.
Really, there are so many ways to make this sampler dish as delicious as possible for you. It's really no wonder that this plate ended up on our list of the best dishes at Cracker Barrel, according to customers.