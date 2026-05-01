Want Next-Level Hot Dogs For Your Cookout? Give Them The Grilled Cheese Treatment

Little heralds the arrival of warm weather like classic cookout food. But the humble hot dog doesn't always get the attention it deserves, which is understandable if it's just an ultraprocessed log with some ketchup. But there's an easy, cheesy way to make hot dogs the star of the show.

To start, make a simple garlic butter using real, finely-minced garlic cloves. Garlic powder is an attractive shortcut, but unsuitable for reasons that will become clear. Next, score your uncooked hot dogs with crosshatched Xs all the way down one side, approximately ⅛ inch deep. This, too, will become important later. (People with trypophobia — an aversion to visual patterns, especially irregular or grooved ones — may want to consider a single line down the middle, also ⅛ inch deep, instead.)

While the scored hot dogs cook on a hot grill, slather the open face of hot dog buns in garlic butter and toast them face-down on a griddle. Where garlic powder would burn and ruin the dish, real garlic develops incredible flavor. When the bread is browned, move it to a warmer face up and cover it with shredded cheese and more garlic butter. When the buttery, cheesy bed is ready, place the scored hot dog inside, cuts up, and drizzle it in even more garlic butter to fill those crosshatched grooves with flavor.