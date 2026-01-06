The One Plant That Many Vegetables Are Bred From

Most of what you find in the produce aisle has been selectively bred over thousands of years to result in what you buy in the grocery store today. Maybe if your supermarket has wild-foraged foods, this wouldn't be the case. But, since we first stumbled upon agriculture, we've been making plants we eat taste better. Much like turning wild cabbage into broccoli, the process involves sowing seeds from the plants with characteristics the farmer preferred. Over time, this repeated selective breeding can result in a genetically different vegetable called a cultivar.

Corn was very different 6,000 to 10,000 years ago in what is now Mexico. Back then, it was a grass called teosinte. The cobs it produced were about an inch long with only eight rows of kernels. Different farmers cultivated it under different conditions, resulting in the many multicolored versions of corn.

4,000 years ago, you would not have been able to recognize what we now know as peaches. When farmers in China first started cultivating the fruit, it was tinier with a lot less edible flesh. It tasted acidic, salty, and earthy, nothing like what we know a peach to be today.