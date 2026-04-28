Customers Say The Best Chain Restaurant Crab Cakes Come From This East Coast Gem

Chain restaurants can be a blessing if you like consistency in your menu options and the quality of the food you consume. Some chain restaurants like The Capital Grille are known for their steaks, while others like Maggiano's Little Italy are among the best chain pasta restaurants. But if you're looking for a chain that is a gem of a spot for crab cakes, and find yourself on the East Coast, check out Phillips Seafood. This chain's flagship restaurant in Baltimore has a 4.2-star rating on OpenTable with over 2,400 people weighing in with their opinion.

What are people saying? One diner named Renee wrote on the reservation site that they ordered the ultimate crab cake and warned eaters to make certain their eyes aren't bigger than their stomachs. The individual wrote, "I mean, it was massive — I didn't pay attention that it was 8 ounces of jumbo crab! But it was very good, and could easily serve two."

But OpenTable isn't the only place where reviewers are sharing their love for this menu item. Another happy customer shared on Yelp, "The ultimate crab cake is a must." And on TripAdvisor, a community member called Phillips Seafood's crab cakes "the best" around. While another member wrote, "I had the Ultimate Crab Cakes with lump crab, and my husband had the slightly less expensive Hooper's Island Crab Cakes. We both thought the difference in price was worth getting the Ultimate Crab Cakes."