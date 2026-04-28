5 Costco Kirkland Salty Snacks To Try And 4 To Skip

Craving a savory nosh to get you through the day? Costco offers an array of salty snacks, ranging from the traditional to the trendy to the unusual. Even if you narrow your choices down to the store's in-house brand, Kirkland Signature, you may have a tough time choosing — after all, these aren't small sample sizes, and you don't want to end up with multiple pounds of a snack that's not to your liking.

As a constant craver of salty treats and a card-carrying Costco member, I've taken on the task of over-filling my pantry with nine of Kirkland's savory snack foods to taste them all and determine if they're all worth buying. Some of the snacks proved to be unmissable values, and more than earned the space they're taking up on my shelves. A few, though, didn't quite hit the mark, and will be left on the shelf next time. Read on to see which salty snacks you should stock up on the next time you head to Costco.