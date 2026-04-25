The Pasta Dish Anthony Bourdain Said Could Be 'The Greatest Thing In The History Of The World'

Anthony Bourdain liked simplicity. His favorite food movie was "Ratatouille," and when he wanted to grab a bite when visiting the Golden State, his favorite L.A. restaurant was none other than In-N-Out. So, it should come as no surprise that the dish he dubbed "the greatest thing in the history of the world" is a pasta beloved for its uncomplicated ingredients. Bourdain was a huge fan of cacio e pepe, especially from a specific restaurant in Italy.

During Season 6, Episode 20 of his "No Reservations" series, Bourdain paid a visit to Rome, where, while dining at Ristorante Roma Sparita in the Trastevere neighborhood, he had this quintessential Roman dish. What set this cacio e pepe apart was that it was served in a crispy Parmesan cheese bowl. A single bite spurred Bourdain to quip, "I'm sure this is illegal somewhere." The cacio e pepe from this restaurant is renowned. It's creamy, peppery, and a little crunchy. If you're traveling to the Eternal City and want to experience it, you will need to make a reservation, because Ristorante Roma Sparita is popular.

This pasta dish's name translates to "cheese and pepper" and is rather decadent, even though it consists of just a few ingredients. But simplicity doesn't mean it's easy to make. Spaghetti, tagliolini, or tonnarelli are the go-to pasta to boil up for this dish. Additionally, you need finely grated pecorino romano, freshly ground black pepper, and a little of that starchy, salty pasta water.