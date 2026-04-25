The Pasta Dish Anthony Bourdain Said Could Be 'The Greatest Thing In The History Of The World'
Anthony Bourdain liked simplicity. His favorite food movie was "Ratatouille," and when he wanted to grab a bite when visiting the Golden State, his favorite L.A. restaurant was none other than In-N-Out. So, it should come as no surprise that the dish he dubbed "the greatest thing in the history of the world" is a pasta beloved for its uncomplicated ingredients. Bourdain was a huge fan of cacio e pepe, especially from a specific restaurant in Italy.
During Season 6, Episode 20 of his "No Reservations" series, Bourdain paid a visit to Rome, where, while dining at Ristorante Roma Sparita in the Trastevere neighborhood, he had this quintessential Roman dish. What set this cacio e pepe apart was that it was served in a crispy Parmesan cheese bowl. A single bite spurred Bourdain to quip, "I'm sure this is illegal somewhere." The cacio e pepe from this restaurant is renowned. It's creamy, peppery, and a little crunchy. If you're traveling to the Eternal City and want to experience it, you will need to make a reservation, because Ristorante Roma Sparita is popular.
This pasta dish's name translates to "cheese and pepper" and is rather decadent, even though it consists of just a few ingredients. But simplicity doesn't mean it's easy to make. Spaghetti, tagliolini, or tonnarelli are the go-to pasta to boil up for this dish. Additionally, you need finely grated pecorino romano, freshly ground black pepper, and a little of that starchy, salty pasta water.
Stir it up
The key to cacio e pepe is creating a perfectly creamy, emulsified sauce, which isn't as easy as it sounds. Anyone who has ever made cacio e pepe – including Anthony Bourdain — will tell you that your mixing technique is everything with this sauce. In fact, it's what separates the novice from the passionate pasta expert. This is because the cheese can easily clump, but you also need a lot of cheese.
In an Instagram video, the chef of Ristorante Roma Sparita demonstrates just how much cheese and why Bourdain gushed profusely about its version of this dish. It starts with butter melting in a hot pan. Black pepper is added and allowed to bloom, which really intensifies the taste before adding the pasta water. This extra step can add a sweet, peppery flavor to cacio e pepe that really makes it difficult to put your fork down. It also adds a nice aroma to the dish.
The chef then adds tagliolini pasta to the pan and coats it with this starchy, buttery, peppery mix before tossing in a heaping amount of pecorino Romano. Remember, pecorino romano is a dry cheese, so to get it to emulsify and cling to the pasta, it should be grated finely so it melts evenly. Once plated, it is topped with even more cheese, making it the heavenly dish that is difficult for Bourdain or any pasta-lover to resist.