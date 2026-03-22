Anthony Bourdain Called This Film 'The Best Food Movie Ever Made'

Anthony Bourdain really appreciated the simple things, but only the well-done simple things. Bourdain's favorite Los Angeles restaurant was In-N-Out. He included recipes like gooey, creamy mac and cheese and tuna salad in his 2016 "Appetites Cookbook" because those were the meals he would make at home for his daughter. So, it should come as no surprise that when he wanted to nosh on a bucket of popcorn and guzzle a fountain drink at a theater, it was to watch what he considered the best food movie: Pixar's "Ratatouille."

If you've never seen "Ratatouille," it is about a rat named Remy who is a talented cook. Remy teams up with an unassuming kitchen boy named Linguini to whip up meals at a famous Parisian restaurant. The "Parts Unknown" host was so fond of this story that he spoke about its merits on various platforms, including a 2011 interview with "Entertainment Tonight" that has since been hard to locate (via Brobible) and in an email (via an Anthony Bourdain Reddit page).

During the ET interview, he reportedly waxed poetic, saying, "I really thought it captured a passionate love of food in a way that very few other films have." What Bourdain appreciated about both the story and the animation was the attention to detail. In his email, he revealed, "The tiny details are astonishing: The faded burns on the cooks' wrists. The 'personal histories' of the cooks ... the attention paid to the food ..." after sharing, "I think it's quite simply the best food movie ever made."