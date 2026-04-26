11 Costco Must-Haves For Your Cinco De Mayo Party

The month of May is fast approaching, and so too is the often misunderstood holiday of Cinco de Mayo. It is not Mexican Independence Day, as many mistakenly believe (that holiday is September 16), but a commemoration of the Mexican army's unlikely victory at the 1862 Battle of Puebla over a larger, stronger French force. It's not a major holiday in Mexico outside of the state of Puebla, but in America, it's a broad celebration of pan-Mexican culture, and can be observed with some clutch Costco finds.

The most memorable part of a Cinco de Mayo party is often the food, and Costco has plenty to offer in that department. Start with a bag or two of tortilla chips and various dips, homemade nachos, or both.

There's also a lot in the way of ready-made food, like a delicious street corn-inspired dip and a sizable box of tasty mini chicken tacos. There are even some frozen treats in an assortment of tropical, fruity flavors that evoke a Mexican seaside moment. And no, many Cinco de Mayo celebrations would not be complete without alcohol, which is fine, because Costco also carries a selection of Mexican beers and tequilas. Just keep in mind that supplies and prices may vary based on location.