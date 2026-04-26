11 Costco Must-Haves For Your Cinco De Mayo Party
The month of May is fast approaching, and so too is the often misunderstood holiday of Cinco de Mayo. It is not Mexican Independence Day, as many mistakenly believe (that holiday is September 16), but a commemoration of the Mexican army's unlikely victory at the 1862 Battle of Puebla over a larger, stronger French force. It's not a major holiday in Mexico outside of the state of Puebla, but in America, it's a broad celebration of pan-Mexican culture, and can be observed with some clutch Costco finds.
The most memorable part of a Cinco de Mayo party is often the food, and Costco has plenty to offer in that department. Start with a bag or two of tortilla chips and various dips, homemade nachos, or both.
There's also a lot in the way of ready-made food, like a delicious street corn-inspired dip and a sizable box of tasty mini chicken tacos. There are even some frozen treats in an assortment of tropical, fruity flavors that evoke a Mexican seaside moment. And no, many Cinco de Mayo celebrations would not be complete without alcohol, which is fine, because Costco also carries a selection of Mexican beers and tequilas. Just keep in mind that supplies and prices may vary based on location.
Garden Fresh Gourmet Organic Jack's Cantina Salsa
This well-received salsa is packed with flavor despite relatively few ingredients, as many good salsas are — and it's certified organic. It's a much better bet than the Costco-carried salsa that many say is too bland to eat on its own, Mateo's Gourmet Medium. Unlike the middling Mateo's entry, Jack's Cantina Salsa doesn't need any added herbs or hot sauce — though reviews suggest you don't want to keep leftovers for more than a week.
Don Miguel Chipotle Chicken Mini Tacos, 35 oz, 2-count
Other than the tacos themselves, there's nothing mini about this 2-pack of chipotle chicken mini tacos. Together, they're over 2 pounds of bite-sized appetizers with approximately 50 tacos per pack. And the tacos themselves are made with all-white-meat chicken, mild chipotle chili, and crispy corn tortillas.
Bimbo Conchas Pastry, 2.12 oz, 8 ct
Conchas are a common Mexican pastry made of a soft, brioche-like sweet bread and a crispy, sweet topping cut to look like a shell, hence the name meaning "seashell" in English. These pre-made conchas with a vanilla topping come from Bimbo, Mexico's most popular brand of baked goods and a commonly-seen company in much of Latin America. Being individually wrapped keeps them fresh for each guest, though for the adventurous host, this homemade conchas recipe using household staples is easy to follow.
Siete Maíz Blue Corn Totopos Tortilla Chips
Blue tortilla chips like Siete Maíz's are not just a fun color variant of the more common yellow or white chips. They're made of Hopi blue, one of the corn variants you may not be aware of, an heirloom variety that only grows in Mexico and the American Southwest. Blue corn has a slightly different flavor profile, higher protein content, and antioxidants known as anthocyanins, which are also responsible for the color. And these are fried with avocado oil, a healthier alternative to typical frying oils.
Queso Mama White Queso
This jar of white queso is a perfect accompaniment to your Cinco de Mayo table of small bites, making not just a great dip option for chips (or those chipotle chicken mini tacos...) but also a suitable cheese for homemade nachos. And the sauce is packed with diced green chiles for a more complex and satisfying flavor.
Wholly Guacamole Organic Mild Guacamole
While some people prefer chips and salsa or queso, guacamole is a popular option for good reason, though it can be annoying to make yourself. Luckily, Costco has ready-to-eat organic guacamole, the next best thing to homemade. This brand has a mild flavor profile for both the spice-averse and those who want to control the heat level with added hot sauce. And each package contains three containers, each perfectly sized for a party dip.
Don Pancho Cilantro Lime Crema
Don Pancho's Cilantro Lime Crema will taste familiar to fans of Costco's street taco meal kit, because it's the same crema the store includes in each container. The label for this 2-pack of 16 oz bottles calls it an everything sauce, and it is indeed worth trying on or in any of your Cinco de Mayo party foods.
Rojo's Street Corn Dip
This product brings all the flavors of delicious elote in a smooth, steamy dip made of corn, green chiles, and cheddar and cotija cheeses. The 2-pound tub should be plenty for even the biggest party, so long as you have enough chips or fresh vegetables for dipping.
Modelo Especial
Some people might say that a Cinco de Mayo celebration wouldn't be complete without alcohol, and where better to start than a mainstay Mexican lager? Costco sells 24-packs of 12-ounce Modelo glass bottles for a decent price of about $30, a little more than $1 per bottle. Each beer is just 4.4% alcohol by volume, too, making it relatively easy to avoid drinking to excess.
Kirkland Signature Tequila Blanco
Costco's in-house tequila is another great option for bringing a little social lubrication to your Cinco de Mayo party. It has a lower price per ounce and is available in bigger bottles than Sam's Club's bottle, meaning that Kirkland tequila is a better value than Member's Mark. This approachable bottle is wonderful in cocktails and other mixed drinks, and if white tequila isn't your thing, Costco also has a reposado version.
Melona Ice Bars
Dessert may not be a typical serving at a Cinco de Mayo party, but the tropical flavors of these frozen desserts will make you long for Mexico's sunny coastlines. Each box contains 24 rectangular popsicles, in mango, coconut, and strawberry — with no artificial flavors.