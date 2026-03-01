The Salsa From Costco Reddit Says Is Too Bland To Eat On Its Own
Costco's a popular place to pick up groceries, but with thousands of products available, not every item is going to be a homerun. And while this opinion is far from universal, one popular salsa brand available at this grocery chain often draws complaints for its bland flavor or disappointing texture.
People often complain that Mateo's Gourmet Medium Salsa misses the mark. A Reddit user griped that "It's watery and tastes only of tomatoes and garlic. [The] package says 'medium,' but this has next to zero heat. It's textureless and has no 'bite' from onion nor cilantro." Mateo's does make a hot habanero salsa that's one of the spiciest store-bought salsas out there, but it's not at Costco.
If your Mateo's Medium from Costco needs more heat, Reddit users suggested adding chopped jalapeños, or even dashes of your favorite hot sauce. For flavor, many Redditors enhanced their salsa with fresh cilantro and green onion. Others also suggested adding salt, but this salsa is already somewhat high in sodium, so you may want to add it sparingly.
More ways to save bland store-bought salsa
There are many ingredients that elevate store-bought salsas, especially watery ones, as some complain Mateo's Medium Salsa is. Mix-ins like corn, beans, white onions, and diced peppers can add both texture and heat to one-note experiences. And heating these ingredients beforehand — think fire-roasted corn and peppers — can make the flavor bloom even more.
Another great way to upgrade runny store-bought salsa is to simply add a bit of tomato paste, thickening it without creating a chunky salsa, for those who prefer a smooth experience. You can also simmer Mateo's Medium in a hot pan to reduce it; one Redditor suggested adding chicken stock first and cooking the mixture down to fill the salsa with savory flavor.
There's another upgrade possibility that some salsa fans may not have thought of. Add green olives to store-bought salsas like Mateo's Medium for an experience akin to Veracruz-style salsa. Briny ingredients like green olives and capers are common salsa components in the coastal Mexican state of Veracruz, where people especially enjoy it with fish and other seafood.