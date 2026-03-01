The Salsa From Costco Reddit Says Is Too Bland To Eat On Its Own

Costco's a popular place to pick up groceries, but with thousands of products available, not every item is going to be a homerun. And while this opinion is far from universal, one popular salsa brand available at this grocery chain often draws complaints for its bland flavor or disappointing texture.

People often complain that Mateo's Gourmet Medium Salsa misses the mark. A Reddit user griped that "It's watery and tastes only of tomatoes and garlic. [The] package says 'medium,' but this has next to zero heat. It's textureless and has no 'bite' from onion nor cilantro." Mateo's does make a hot habanero salsa that's one of the spiciest store-bought salsas out there, but it's not at Costco.

If your Mateo's Medium from Costco needs more heat, Reddit users suggested adding chopped jalapeños, or even dashes of your favorite hot sauce. For flavor, many Redditors enhanced their salsa with fresh cilantro and green onion. Others also suggested adding salt, but this salsa is already somewhat high in sodium, so you may want to add it sparingly.