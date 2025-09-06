Kirkland Vs Member's Mark Tequila: Which Is The Better Value?

Stocking up on tequila? Costco and Sam's Club offer affordable options under their private labels, Kirkland Signature and Member's Mark. However, deciding which of the two is the most budget-friendly requires understanding the basics of tequila and comparing the options side by side.

For starters, tequila comes in different aging categories. Silver or blanco tequila is either bottled directly after distillation or aged for a maximum of two months; reposado is aged for two to 12 months; and añejo is aged for one to three years. Tequila is traditionally matured in oak barrels, and generally speaking, the longer the aging process, the higher the price tag. For a more detailed overview of the types and how they're made, check out our beginner's guide to tequila.

When comparing Kirkland and Member's Mark tequilas, it's important to note that prices, sizing, and availability vary depending on location. However, we've spotted Kirkland Signature tequila in larger bottles, with a 1.75-liter silver priced at $22.89, a 1-liter reposado at $17.29, and a 1-liter añejo at $31.99. Member's Mark tequila often comes in smaller 750-milliliter bottles, with the silver (blanco) at about $19.98, the reposado at $21.98, and the añejo at $23.98. Looking at price per liter alone, Kirkland tequila offers a significantly lower cost across the board. However, determining the best value also requires analyzing the cost-to-quality ratio, so let's dive deeper into each store's tequila options.