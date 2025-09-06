Kirkland Vs Member's Mark Tequila: Which Is The Better Value?
Stocking up on tequila? Costco and Sam's Club offer affordable options under their private labels, Kirkland Signature and Member's Mark. However, deciding which of the two is the most budget-friendly requires understanding the basics of tequila and comparing the options side by side.
For starters, tequila comes in different aging categories. Silver or blanco tequila is either bottled directly after distillation or aged for a maximum of two months; reposado is aged for two to 12 months; and añejo is aged for one to three years. Tequila is traditionally matured in oak barrels, and generally speaking, the longer the aging process, the higher the price tag. For a more detailed overview of the types and how they're made, check out our beginner's guide to tequila.
When comparing Kirkland and Member's Mark tequilas, it's important to note that prices, sizing, and availability vary depending on location. However, we've spotted Kirkland Signature tequila in larger bottles, with a 1.75-liter silver priced at $22.89, a 1-liter reposado at $17.29, and a 1-liter añejo at $31.99. Member's Mark tequila often comes in smaller 750-milliliter bottles, with the silver (blanco) at about $19.98, the reposado at $21.98, and the añejo at $23.98. Looking at price per liter alone, Kirkland tequila offers a significantly lower cost across the board. However, determining the best value also requires analyzing the cost-to-quality ratio, so let's dive deeper into each store's tequila options.
Kirkland Signature tequila
Costco's Kirkland Signature tequilas in silver, reposado, and añejo are 40% ABV and double distilled. On Tequila Matchmaker, a tequila database and rating platform, a panel of tequila connoisseurs and bartenders gave these tequilas average scores of 68 to 82 out of 100. Customers offered slightly higher averages, from 72 to 81.
Taste testers noted the silver had a prominent agave and alcohol flavor and smell, and while it's nothing to write home about, it gets the job done. Due to a slightly harsh ending, we wouldn't go sipping on this silver tequila. If you purchased a bottle and aren't a huge fan, know that Costco's alcohol return policy depends on state regulations. Those who can't return this silver tequila can rest assured that it works well in mixed drinks. So, grab a bottle of margarita mixer, and if you're not a margarita fan, try one of these tequila cocktail recipes instead.
Meanwhile, reviews are mixed for the Kirkland Signature reposado. Some customers felt it was much smoother and more flavorful than the silver, while others said it tasted artificial and too sweet, and had an overly alcoholic smell. Reviewers had more positive things to say about the añejo, describing it as good value and smooth enough for sipping, with primary notes of caramel, vanilla, and oak.
Member's Mark tequila
Although larger sizes do exist, shoppers have primarily noticed Member's Mark silver, reposado, and añejo tequilas in 750-milliliter bottles with 40% ABV. This smaller sizing feels like less of a commitment than Kirkland Signature's options, even if the price per liter is slightly higher. But since overall value depends on individual taste and whether you're looking for a mixer or sipping tequila, let's see what reviewers had to say about this budget-friendly liquor.
The only Member's Mark tequila we found on Tequila Matchmaker was the silver. Compared to Kirkland Signature's silver, it received a slightly lower rating from the panel (62), but a higher score from the community (74). The Beverage Testing Institute awarded it a Gold Medal, noting herbal and spicy qualities. Despite this, reviews are mixed, with some complaining of a strong alcohol aroma, saying you can taste the additives, and others claiming it's the best-tasting silver tequila at this price point.
The reposado is described as having wood, nuts, and vanilla notes. Taste testers, however, felt that while it's a decent tequila for the price, it lacks that quintessential tequila flavor. Meanwhile, the añejo showcases flavor notes of cooked agave, vanilla, toasted nuts, and caramel. Reviewers had mostly positive things to say about this tequila, describing it as smooth with a quality taste.