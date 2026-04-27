Giada De Laurentiis Adores These Canned Tomatoes Above All Others

When it comes to canned tomatoes, you might have conflicting feelings. They are convenient, but shopping for them can be overwhelming. From crushed to whole to pureed, there are just so many brands and varieties lining the shelves of the grocery store aisles. But if you want to cook like a true Italian, then take a page from Giada De Laurentiis' playbook. Italian cherry tomatoes are the favored canned tomato of the chef, and per a Facebook post, De Laurentiis revealed that Pomodorino di Corbara by Corbarì, which comes in a blue can, is her preferred brand. What makes these red babies special?

Pomodorino, which means "tiny tomatoes" in Italian, are grown in the fertile volcanic soil of Corbara in the Campania region near Mount Vesuvius. De Laurentiis explains that this is what gives them their flavor. She quipped, "Mount Vesuvius has very, very rich volcanic land, and that is what makes the perfect tomato." As these tomatoes ripen in the sun on terraced hillsides, they become rich and sweet. They are preserved whole as soon as they are picked, ensuring a high-quality tomato