Giada De Laurentiis' Secret Ingredients For Making Delectable Red Sauce

One of the great evangelists for modern Italian cooking is Giada De Laurentiis. For more than 20 years, she has been featured on the Food Network spreading culinary wisdom from the Mediterranean peninsula, and just because she's left the Food Network doesn't mean that's come to an end.

One classic Italian dish that everyone should know how to make well is a classic red sauce. It can be used for pastas or pizza, and frozen ahead of time for a rainy day or large gathering. De Laurentiis continues to share her cooking know-how on her Giadzy website and posted about her favorite recipe for a red sauce there.

In the recipe, De Laurentiis says that the two secret ingredients of her sauce are cherry tomatoes and a leftover Parmigiano Reggiano cheese rind, which add a ton of depth to the sauce. The tomatoes add a remarkable sweetness, while the parmesan rind adds savory umami elements that help make an easy and delicious tomato sauce.