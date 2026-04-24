This Store-Bought Queso Dip Is Hands Down The Best
If you're at the market looking to pick up a jar or two (or five) of queso dip for a party, you want to make sure the cheese flavor is strong, and the texture is right. You're in luck, because we tried nine different store-bought queso dips to report back on which ones were worth buying. Our reviewer put their taste buds through jars with chemical aftertastes, gelatinous textures, and bitter cheese flavors until they found a queso that came in first place. Tostitos Medium Salsa Con Queso Dip is the brand that delivered on the promise of cheese with a smooth, dippable texture that queso demands.
Our reviewer judged the nine dips on taste, texture, smell, and aesthetics using their 15-year food industry experience. They've made plenty of queso in the past — if you have the time to make your own for a big party, make sure you read up on our queso-making tip you can't ignore! The Tostitos Medium Salsa Con Queso Dip was cheesy and pleasantly peppery in both smell and taste. The texture wasn't too thick, and the bits of peppers and onions added an enjoyable complexity.
We're not alone in our love of Tostitos Medium Salsa Con Queso Dip
One brave fan of the Tostitos Medium Salsa Con Queso Dip posted their love of the dip on Reddit in r/Cheese, writing "9/10 would recommend." While some cheese snobs claimed that queso dip does not belong in a forum discussing cheese, many others agreed with the poster that the dip tastes good. "It's not fancy, but man does it taste delicious," wrote one cheese-lover.
In another Reddit thread, this time in r/Chips, the question "What is [sic] Your favorite Cheese Sauce Brands?" was posed. The most common answer was Tostitos. One fan explained their love of the sauce, writing, "I usually stick with Tostitos spicy queso. If I'm buying a cheese sauce like that, I'm craving the heavily processed and artificial nacho cheese with some spice, everytime [sic]." If the heavily processed quality of store-bought quesos doesn't appeal to you, but you want to dip your chip in something cheesy, try our simple, three-ingredient melty queso dip that uses beer and sodium citrate to turn pepper jack cheese into the queso of your dreams!