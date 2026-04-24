This Store-Bought Queso Dip Is Hands Down The Best

If you're at the market looking to pick up a jar or two (or five) of queso dip for a party, you want to make sure the cheese flavor is strong, and the texture is right. You're in luck, because we tried nine different store-bought queso dips to report back on which ones were worth buying. Our reviewer put their taste buds through jars with chemical aftertastes, gelatinous textures, and bitter cheese flavors until they found a queso that came in first place. Tostitos Medium Salsa Con Queso Dip is the brand that delivered on the promise of cheese with a smooth, dippable texture that queso demands.

Our reviewer judged the nine dips on taste, texture, smell, and aesthetics using their 15-year food industry experience. They've made plenty of queso in the past — if you have the time to make your own for a big party, make sure you read up on our queso-making tip you can't ignore! The Tostitos Medium Salsa Con Queso Dip was cheesy and pleasantly peppery in both smell and taste. The texture wasn't too thick, and the bits of peppers and onions added an enjoyable complexity.