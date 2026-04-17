This High-End Steakhouse Chain's Parent Company Just Filed For Bankruptcy — Here's Why

To say that there are a lot of steakhouse chains in the restaurant market would be an understatement. However, it's always sad to hear that one of them is at risk of closing, especially if it's your favorite. Lone Star Steakhouse & Saloon, for instance, is the failed steakhouse chain that walked so Texas Roadhouse could run. If you're a fan of 801 Chophouse, you might worry that your go-to steakhouse is about to close since its parent company filed for bankruptcy.

As of April 10, 2026, 801 Restaurant Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company states that the purpose of the filing is to help it restructure debt that primarily stems from its 801 Fish and 801 On Nicollet locations in Denver and Minneapolis, respectively — both of which have closed. According to the bankruptcy documents, the group has about $18.7 million in liabilities (via USA Today). Despite that, the group's 801 Fish and 801 Local locations in Missouri remain open. And, let's not be too quick to add the group's 801 Chophouse to the list of steakhouses that time forgot.