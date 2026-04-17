This High-End Steakhouse Chain's Parent Company Just Filed For Bankruptcy — Here's Why
To say that there are a lot of steakhouse chains in the restaurant market would be an understatement. However, it's always sad to hear that one of them is at risk of closing, especially if it's your favorite. Lone Star Steakhouse & Saloon, for instance, is the failed steakhouse chain that walked so Texas Roadhouse could run. If you're a fan of 801 Chophouse, you might worry that your go-to steakhouse is about to close since its parent company filed for bankruptcy.
As of April 10, 2026, 801 Restaurant Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company states that the purpose of the filing is to help it restructure debt that primarily stems from its 801 Fish and 801 On Nicollet locations in Denver and Minneapolis, respectively — both of which have closed. According to the bankruptcy documents, the group has about $18.7 million in liabilities (via USA Today). Despite that, the group's 801 Fish and 801 Local locations in Missouri remain open. And, let's not be too quick to add the group's 801 Chophouse to the list of steakhouses that time forgot.
The 801 Chophouse restaurant chain may not be affected
Among Daily Meal's list of the best steakhouses in every state, 801 Chophouse takes the top spot in Iowa, but the chain has seven other locations in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Virginia as part of its portfolio. Fans of these restaurants might not have anything to worry about, though, because the parent company believes that these locations will remain open if a restructuring through bankruptcy can improve its financial standing.
The 801 Restaurant Group, which has been established since 1993, said in an email sent to USA Today, "The companies that own and operate the restaurants are not in bankruptcy and there are no plans or need for them to file bankruptcy. The individual restaurant companies operating successfully are not impacted by the 801 Restaurant Group's Chapter 11 filing." The group's chief financial officer, Chris Harris, reiterated in an email to Today.com, "All 801 Chophouse locations are remaining operational and the individual LLCs are not filing bankruptcy."