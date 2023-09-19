These Are The Best Steakhouses In Every State

Few foods embody the notion of what it means to be American like steak. Themes of masculinity, social mobility, and the founding of the United States itself are tied up in every porterhouse and sirloin that's sold. Aside from its symbolic importance, steak is also immensely popular in the U.S.; Statista predicts that in 2023 the average per capita beef consumption of American citizens will be 56.1 pounds. Steak is so well-loved that two out of three Americans would choose it to be their last meal.

While many Americans enjoy grilling their steaks at home, steakhouse restaurants remain a huge part of America's restaurant scene. These establishments have been a part of the U.S. for nearly 200 years, serving steak of all kinds in cities spanning from New York to San Francisco. Over the years, other cultures' steak cooking traditions have been incorporated into the nation's steakhouses. South American, Asian, and other meat-eating traditions have blended with our own. Today, Americans are spoiled for choice when it comes to fulfilling their carnivorous desires.

But where to find these excellent steakhouses? We have taken it upon ourselves to answer this question by locating the best steakhouse in every state. If these establishments are anything to go by, America's most emblematic food is in good hands.