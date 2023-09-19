These Are The Best Steakhouses In Every State
Few foods embody the notion of what it means to be American like steak. Themes of masculinity, social mobility, and the founding of the United States itself are tied up in every porterhouse and sirloin that's sold. Aside from its symbolic importance, steak is also immensely popular in the U.S.; Statista predicts that in 2023 the average per capita beef consumption of American citizens will be 56.1 pounds. Steak is so well-loved that two out of three Americans would choose it to be their last meal.
While many Americans enjoy grilling their steaks at home, steakhouse restaurants remain a huge part of America's restaurant scene. These establishments have been a part of the U.S. for nearly 200 years, serving steak of all kinds in cities spanning from New York to San Francisco. Over the years, other cultures' steak cooking traditions have been incorporated into the nation's steakhouses. South American, Asian, and other meat-eating traditions have blended with our own. Today, Americans are spoiled for choice when it comes to fulfilling their carnivorous desires.
But where to find these excellent steakhouses? We have taken it upon ourselves to answer this question by locating the best steakhouse in every state. If these establishments are anything to go by, America's most emblematic food is in good hands.
Alabama: Big Mike's Steakhouse (Thomasville)
Big Mike's Steakhouse is an honest, amicable restaurant located in the small city of Thomasville. The restaurant only serves 1855 Black Angus beef, a meat known for its excellent marbling. Big Mike's maximizes the flavor of this fat by marinating, seasoning and wood fire grilling all steaks. The result is an incredibly flavorful piece of meat that rivals any found in the United State's biggest cities.
Alaska: Club Paris (Anchorage)
As the oldest steakhouse in Anchorage, it is fitting that Club Paris' menu oozes 20th-century class. Quality also abounds; many appetizers showcase the high quality of local seafood. That said, the true appeal of Club Paris is in the steaks. Several cuts are available but the steakhouse's signature dish is a four-inch-thick filet mignon. This 14-ounce steak is exquisitely tender and stands as a firm favorite of locals and tourists alike.
Arizona: The Stockyards Steakhouse (Phoenix)
The Stockyards first opened in 1947. Thanks to a restoration in 2004, the restaurant's classic style has remained intact to the current day. Leather booths, chandeliers, and a beautiful bar all make dining at The Stockyards an unforgettable experience.
The menu compliments the space perfectly; hand-cut aged steaks, a variety of wild game, and huge sharing steaks all feature. Biscuits and cornbread muffins are served as appetizers just as they were decades ago.
Arkansas: Arthur's Prime Steakhouse (Little Rock)
Arthur's Prime Steakhouse is a classy establishment defined by wood-paneled walls, an enviable wine selection, and world-class meat. Diners have the choice of dry-aged USDA Prime natural beef, Australian wagyu, or Japanese Kobe. All steaks are dry-aged for at least 28 days. Some customers make use of the restaurant's private wine cellars. These individuals have the opportunity to book a decadent table located between the vaults.
California: CUT (Beverly Hills)
Wolfgang Puck's CUT is a sleek restaurant that's become a favorite haunt of Hollywood's biggest stars. These household names are attracted to the restaurant for the same reason any other diner is: the incredible selection of expertly prepared steaks.
Japanese A5 wagyu, USDA Prime beef, and both American and Australian wagyu are all on offer. The showstoppers are three sharing steaks: a 50-ounce wagyu tomahawk, a 32-ounce wagyu porterhouse, and a 24-ounce USDA Prime New York strip.
Colorado: Guard and Grace (Denver)
Unlike other restaurants on this list, Guard and Grace is not an old-fashioned intimate steakhouse; it is a 9,000-square-foot ultra-modern restaurant. A steakhouse on this scale is not only impressive to behold, but also incredibly functional as it allows the kitchen to produce an expansive menu. The highlight is the Filet Flight, a series of three, four-ounce steaks: Prime, wagyu, and grass-fed filet mignons.
Connecticut: J. Gilbert's (Glastonbury)
J. Gilbert's is a steakhouse franchise that spans the Midwest. While all J. Gilbert establishments are good, a few stand head and shoulders above the rest. The J. Gilbert's in Glastonbury is one such location. Here, Midwest-raised USDA Prime Black Angus beef is served along classic sides. Incredibly attentive servers ensure the restaurant always has a highly enjoyable atmosphere.
Delaware: Snuff Mill Restaurant (Wilmington)
Snuff Mill Restaurant does not market itself as a steakhouse preferring the moniker restaurant and butcher shop. Nonetheless, it does serve excellent steaks, the Long Bone Ribeye being a choice selection. For those who prefer pork, a 16-ounce heritage pork porterhouse with fried sunchokes will be much enjoyed. All ingredients for the menus are painstakingly sourced resulting in a variety and quality of produce that is unrivaled.
Florida: Bern's Steak House (Tampa)
Bern's is a renowned steakhouse that's built its reputation on meeting the exact desires of all customers. This is exemplified by the extensive wine list that spans 200 pages. A total of 150 wines are available by the glass on a nightly basis. Similar detail is present in the steak. Each guest orders with the help of a chart, allowing them to define the exact characteristics of their meal from thickness of cut to degree of char.
Georgia: Kevin Rathbun Steak (Atlanta)
Kevin Rathburn is one of Atlanta's foremost chefs having opened a slew of well-respected restaurants and starred in numerous TV programmes. The skill that has fueled his storied career is on full show at Kevin Rathbun Steak where both USDA Prime and wagyu steaks are beautifully prepared. The accompaniments are equal to the mains with indulgent foie gras and a range of flavorful sauces being among the best.
Hawaii: Hy's Steak House (Honolulu)
Hy's Steak House has been Honolulu's pre-eminent dining establishment for decades. All steaks served in Hy's luxurious dining room are cooked over native Kiawe wood. The high heat emitted by this wood as it burns results in uniquely succulent steaks. This is most readily demonstrated by the porterhouse, a 34-ounce behemoth, that remains juicy, tender, and flavorful.
Idaho: Chandler's (Boise)
Chandler's is a modern, glass-fronted steakhouse that has gained a huge local following thanks to its excellent steak. All great steak begins with high-quality beef and the range of beef at Chandler's is astonishing. Diners have the choice of local, corn-fed beef and American wagyu all the way through to A5 Japanese wagyu. The chefs handle these meats with care, turning out perfectly cooked steaks night after night.
Illinois: Maple & Ash (Chicago)
Maple & Ash is a much-lauded restaurant with a menu built around exclusive steaks. Those found under the Butcher's Reserve section of the menu are the highest quality options and include a five-ounce Takamori drunken-wagyu steak as well as a 40-ounce, 45-day dry-aged tomahawk steak. A fire-roasted seafood tower will be of particular interest to pescatarians.
Indiana: St. Elmo Steak House
Open since 1902, St. Elmo Steak House has been one of the United State's top steakhouses for generations. Over this time, the menu has changed little. Guests are still greeted with the offer of navy bean soup or a glass of tomato juice and steaks remain traditionally American with no wagyu or Kobe beef on the menu. As a result, St. Elmo's feels like a doorway to a previous world. One that many people will be happy to pass through time and again.
Iowa: 801 Chophouse (Des Moines)
801 Chophouse is a family-owned steakhouse chain of excellent quality. The brand's original location in Des Moines epitomizes 801 Chophouse's approach to steak by offering only the best Prime beef and wagyu. Steaks are either wet-aged or dry-aged to maximize their flavor, just one of the many ways 801 Chophouse ensures its steaks are the best in Iowa.
Kansas: J. Gilbert's (Kansas City)
The second J. Gilbert's to feature on our list is located in Kansas City. As the brand's original location, this restaurant promises the traditional J. Gilbert's experience of excellent service and even better steak. Inventive temporary menus, such as J. Gilbert's Bourbon Month Menu, bring new flavors to the restaurant through options like a 12-ounce Kansas City Strip topped with bourbon seasoning and bourbon steak sauce.
Kentucky: Brazeiros Brazilian Steakhouse (Louisville)
Brazeiros Brazilian Steakhouse offers something different to traditional American restaurants. Instead of ordering a la carte, waiters provide continuous tableside service until diners indicate they have had enough. Among the dishes offered are an array of cuts including bacon-wrapped filet mignon, beef short ribs, and picanha. All are cooked to perfection and well-seasoned.
Louisiana: Brasa Churrasqueria (Metairie)
Brasa Churrasqueria is a South American-inspired steakhouse headed by Colombian Chef Edgar Caro. A range of beef is cooked on the grill including Angus, Black Angus, and wagyu. The meat, like all items at Brasa, is expertly selected, cooked, and prepared. A range of sides, vegetarian options, and fish are of an equally high standard.
Maine: The Lost Fire (Kennebunkport)
Germán Lucarelli is an Argentine chef who has brought his nation's style of steakhouse to Maine. Unsurprisingly, The Lost Fire spotlights the grill with a range of steaks being available including USDA Prime T-bone and USDA Prime porterhouse. What's more, those with large appetites can request customized cuts from the meat cellar. These are prepared and cooked to order.
Maryland: Lewnes' Steakhouse (Annapolis)
Lewnes' Steakhouse is an integral part of Maryland's restaurant scene and is one of the few restaurants in the state that serves heavily marbled USDA Prime beef. All steaks at Lewnes' are broiled at high temperatures, resulting in uniform, tender meat being served day in, day out. Alternative meats, including veal, are also available.
Massachusetts: Grill 23 & Bar (Boston)
Grill 23 & Bar is an ode to the decadent steakhouses of old with excellent service, soft lighting, and a world-class wine program. Thankfully, the food not only lives up to the setting; it surpasses it. Beef is sourced from legendary suppliers before being skilfully prepared. A shining example of how produce and process can combine to make something special is Grill 23's brilliant 100 Day Aged Prime Ribeye.
Michigan: Prime + Proper (Detroit)
Detroit's Prime + Proper opened in 2017 and quickly became a firm favorite of those living in the city. The restaurant's foundation is its solid beef selection. All cuts are USDA Prime as standard although rarer meats, including wagyu, also feature on the menu. More interestingly, Prime + Proper flirts with experimental aging processes, resulting in dishes like the 20-ounce Whiskey Aged Cowboy Ribeye. A modern interior and knowledgeable staff complete the experience.
Minnesota: Murray's (Minneapolis)
Murray's neon sign and aged façade have become a Minneapolis landmark since the restaurant opened in 1946. Over this time, there has been one steak that's won more hearts than any other in the state: the Silver Butter Knife Steak. This 28-ounce sirloin is, as the name suggests, so tender as to make cutlery all but superfluous. Like all other cuts, it is painstakingly handled by veteran meat-cutter Boyd Freeman who has worked at Murray's since 1977.
Mississippi: Marshall Steakhouse (Holly Springs)
Marshall's Steakhouse was founded in 2016 in response to the dearth of steakhouses in Northern Mississippi. The steakhouse only serves grain-fed USDA Prime beef that's been grilled over a hardwood charcoal fire. Such attention to detail saw the restaurant's ribeye voted the best steak in Mississippi in both 2019 and 2020. Furthermore, Marshall Steakhouse sources just about every ingredient from in-state including heritage breed pork.
Missouri: Jess and Jim's Steakhouse (Kansas City)
There are several well-loved steakhouses in Kansas City but none are as lauded as Jess and Jim's, a traditional steakhouse that's been open since 1938. The amount of goodwill Jess and Jim's has garnered is a testament to the quality steaks it has been turning out for decades. These include T-bones, top sirloins, and the famous Playboy Strip, a 25-ounce homage to the publication that kickstarted the restaurant's national reputation.
Montana: Lolo Creek Steak House (Lolo)
Lolo Creek Steak House serves USDA Choice, wet-aged steaks that have been cooked on a wood-fired grill. Such culinary artistry deserves a special setting and Lolo Creek Steak House delivers with beautiful, panoramic views. An impressive range of steakhouse cocktails – made with spirits from the distillery located above the restaurant — beers, and other drinks are the perfect accompaniment to every meal.
Nebraska: Gorat's (Omaha)
Gorat's received national fame after Warren Buffett named it his favorite steakhouse. While Buffett routinely orders a T-bone steak and hash browns, the menu is far more extensive than this order suggests encompassing an array of steaks, appetizers, and seafood. Prices are reasonable and the steaks are cooked to perfection. Keep your eyes peeled for the cardboard cut-out of Buffett that makes rounds of the restaurant.
Nevada: Bazaar Meats (Las Vegas)
Las Vegas has become known as one of the United States' culinary capitals. This reputation is thanks to excellent restaurants like Bazaar Meats, a steakhouse opened by James Beard Award-winning chef José Andrés. The exceptional steakhouse flexes its muscles by serving an astounding menu of whole-suckling pigs, wagyu-tasting flights, and exceptionally aged steaks. Even vegetarian options, like the beefsteak tomato, are incredible.
New Hampshire: Buckley's Great Steaks (Merrimack)
Buckley's Great Steaks serves a well-executed range of house marinated steaks at reasonable prices. These include a Sugar Cured Strip Loin, Filet Mignon, and Cowboy Steak. All beef is sourced from mid-western grain fed cows and the meat is treated with respect; guests routinely report that all steaks are expertly cooked. As a result, we have no hesitation in saying that this restaurant has more than earned its name.
New Jersey: The River Palm Terrace (Edgewater)
The River Palm Terrace has been in business for over 40 years. During this time, it has perfected a short but select menu that spotlights steakhouse classics including a porterhouse for two and a range of filet mignons. Chef Luis Montesinos' seafood appetizers also delight, especially the aptly named Colossal Shrimp Cocktail.
New Mexico: Antiquity Restaurant (Albuquerque)
Unlike many other steakhouses, Antiquity Restaurant does not solely rely on the old pairings of meat and sides to fill its tables. Instead, the restaurant offers innovative dishes that, while spotlighting steak, seamlessly combine a multitude of ingredients. This is exemplified by Henry IV, a dish of bacon-wrapped filet mignon served with an artichoke heart, artichoke leaves, and a Béarnaise sauce. Meat is always cooked well, sauces are well-seasoned, and portions are generous.
New York: Cote (New York City)
New York City is home to many renowned steakhouses. Many of these, like Peter Luger, have been around for generations and have legions of fans. They are, however, not the best steakhouses in the city. This honor goes to Cote, a Michelin-starred combination of a Korean BBQ restaurant and American steakhouse. Here, high-quality beef is cooked at the table over a gas yakiniku grill. While it may not be traditional, Cote is most definitely extraordinary.
North Carolina: Angus Barn (Raleigh)
Angus Barn offers nine cuts on its menu all selected by executive chef Walter Royal. This selection ranges from The Rib-Eye to Espresso Rub Filet Mignon. As a restaurant that serves nearly 20,000 steaks a month, the kitchen staff at Angus Barn know what they're doing. Steaks are cooked exactly as ordered and are often accompanied by sides made from fresh produce grown in North Carolina.
North Dakota: 40 Steak & Seafood (Bismark)
In 2017, 40 Steak & Seafood was presented with the Steakhouse of the Year Award at the Certified Angus Beef brand's Annual Conference. Standards have not slipped over the past six years. 40 Steak & Seafood still dry ages all its steaks in-house, developing nutty, robust flavors. These excellent steaks can be enjoyed in one of five dining rooms, each celebrating a different aspect of North Dakota's history.
Ohio: The Precinct (Cincinnati)
The Precinct was acclaimed restaurateur Jeff Ruby's first steakhouse and his performative approach remains evident throughout. Servers are extremely attentive, the décor is excessive, and the steaks are brilliant. USDA Prime beef and wagyu are the only beef options on the menu. The former is available in seven different cuts, the latter two. All are handled by experienced staff, so while you may come for the show, you'll stay for the food.
Oklahoma: Mahogany Prime Steakhouse (Downtown Oklahoma City)
With six beef cuts as well as a handful of toppings and sides, Mahogany Prime Steakhouse's menu is not the most extensive. The quality of each dish, however, is immediately evident. Every selection is executed brilliantly and served by knowledgeable and pleasant staff. Those who love trawling wine lists will feel at home in Mahogany Prime Steakhouse. The wine list covers several pages, spotlighting American wines as well as those from prestigious European vintners.
Oregon: Urban Farmer (Portland)
Many steakhouses cling to the past at the expense of the present. This is not the case at Urban Farmer, a modern steakhouse that is refreshingly devoid of a stuffy atmosphere. Urban Farmer sources ingredients from exceptional suppliers such as Field to Front Door and Bootheel 7 Ranch. At both suppliers animals live outside and are free to roam as they please. The quality is evident in the steaks which carry distinct terroir, a fact readily demonstrated by the New York Steak Tasting.
Pennsylvania: Barclay Prime (Philadelphia)
It's a hard task to convince anyone to buy a $140 cheesesteak, but Barclay Prime manages it day in, day out. The wagyu and foie gras-filled baguette is just one example of how Barclay Prime pulls off the audacious. Other examples come in the form of wagyu sliders and a 40-day-aged NY strip. None of these options are cheap, all are incredible. At Barclay Prime, you get what you pay for.
Rhode Island: The Capital Grille (Providence)
The Capital Grille is a steakhouse chain that has locations right across the United States. Perhaps the best of these is found in Providence where the brand's routinely excellent food is paired with exemplary service. Smiling servers deliver a huge variety of steaks including options like the Porcini Rubbed Bone-In Ribeye; an exciting take on a classic steak.
South Carolina: Halls Chophouse (Charleston)
Halls Chophouse opened its Charleston location in 2009 and has been serving fantastic steak ever since. All steaks at this restaurant are USDA Prime beef sourced from Allen Brothers of Chicago, a premium meat supplier founded in 1893. Halls Chophouse uses both wet and dry aging to mature its steaks, exacerbating the flavor of each cut. After aging they are cooked by the experienced kitchen staff. Upon eating it is clear that these steaks are some of the best in the entire country.
South Dakota: Dakotah Steakhouse (Rapid City)
While many restaurants on this list grill their steaks, Dakotah Steakhouse in Rapid City takes a novel approach, cooking its steak with the use of infrared broilers. This cooking equipment can attain temperatures above 1,600 degrees Fahrenheit, rapidly cooking the steaks. The majority of steaks that receive this treatment are USDA Prime and Choice beef although buffalo steaks are also on the menu.
Tennessee: Kayne Prime (Nashville)
Modern interpretations of steakhouse classics are served up at Kayne Prime in Nashville. After all, traditional steakhouses would never serve maple cotton candy over homemade bacon. This doesn't mean Kayne Prime is above serving good, old-fashioned steaks; bone-in ribeye and filets easily rub shoulders with wagyu tenderloins. This menu style is the future of American steakhouses, and we can't wait for other restaurants to follow suit.
Texas: B&B Butchers and Restaurant (Houston)
One of the most extensive steak menus on this entire list comes from B&B Butchers and Restaurant. Here, 22 cuts of beef are served. These include steaks from USDA Prime beef and Japanese wagyu. All steaks are dry-aged on-site in a room that features a wall of Himalayan sea salt. This meat is not only used in brilliant stand-alone steaks but also in more inventive dishes like Beef Wellington and an A5 wagyu Katsu Sando.
Utah: Spencer's for Steaks & Chops (Salt Lake City)
Spencer's is a Salt Lake City institution having served guests for over 20 years. An award-winning wine list and local craft beers complement a carefully considered food menu. In terms of steak, chef Tony Coppernoll offers a selection of Angus, USDA Prime, and wagyu beef. Lamb and pork also feature.
Vermont: Black Rock Steakhouse (Springfield)
The unique selling point of Black Rock Steakhouse is the ability for customers to order their steak 'on the rock.' In layman's terms, this means served on a hot rock allowing guests to finish their own protein. We would suggest this is not necessary; the kitchen staff at Black Rock are more than capable of churning out exceptionally cooked steaks from a 40-ounce tomahawk to a 16-ounce ribeye.
Virginia: The Butcher's Son (Virginia Beach)
The Butcher's Son is a steakhouse built in the American tradition. Think leather booths, low lighting, and walls adorned with photographs. The food also leans classical without slipping into predictable. This is largely thanks to the skill of executive chef Jayda Beach whose wonderful execution breathes new life into these well-loved dishes. The sirloin is especially popular.
Washington: Bateau (Seattle)
Bateau is a meat lover's steakhouse where beef takes center stage. A light, bright space welcomes guests, and all the available, freshly butchered cuts – from heritage breeds — are displayed on a large chalkboard. As all parts of the animal are used, many of these cuts are not found in other steakhouses. Thankfully, expert staff will guide you through the selection and suggest a range of butters to finish. A meal here will live long in the memory.
West Virginia: The Wonder Bar Steakhouse (Clarksburg)
Consistent excellence has resulted in The Wonder Bar Steakhouse becoming Clarksburg's most celebrated restaurant. Every aspect of the dining experience is perfectly executed from the ambiance, the impressive drinks menu, and of course, the food. USDA Choice beef dominates the steak menu although other meats, including veal, also feature.
Wisconsin: Mr. B's (Brookfield)
Executive chef Amanda Langler serves a range of classic steaks including porterhouse and filet mignon. These are the staples that Mr. B's has built its reputation on but it's the sauces where Langler really expresses her creativity; the bourbon peppercorn cream is a marvel. An impressive drinks menu featuring a range of wines and, more uniquely, 11 draught beers compliments the food wonderfully.
Wyoming: Gun Barrel Steak and Game House (Jackson)
As the name suggests, beef isn't the only meat on the menu at Wyoming's Gun Barrel Steak and Game House. Bison Prime Rib and Elk Loin sit alongside New York Strip and beef ribeye. These eclectic meats are perfectly at home when served in the log cabin dining room. The combination of both setting and food makes eating at Gun Barrel a memorable experience.