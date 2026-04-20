Save Tomato Seeds For Next Year's Garden With Just A Paper Towel

Growing tomato plants is a labor of love, and if you've had success with a specific variety, you may decide you want to save some seeds and use them the following year. After all, a good heirloom tomato transforms a Caprese salad into a masterpiece. The good news is that the process is fairly straightforward and only requires a fresh, ripe, and healthy tomato, a sharp knife to split the fruit open, a paper towel, and a plastic ziplock bag.

While there are several ways to go about saving tomato seeds, the paper towel method is, perhaps, the easiest and least time-consuming. Start by splitting open a tomato and either squirting or scooping out the seeds that are surrounded by a goo-like snot that non-tomato lovers are not very fond of. This gelatin-like substance helps to prevent the seeds from germinating. You want to place the seeds you are trying to preserve on the paper towel with just a touch of the gel. Be sure to space them out so they don't get stuck to each other. Place them in a sun-filled spot. Over the course of a day or so, the seeds will dry on the absorbent paper towel.