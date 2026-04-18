16 Dollar Tree Must-Haves To Kick Off Grilling Season
It is officially grilling season, which means it is time to start planning any and all outdoor barbecues and parties. You can read about how to set up your dinner party table like a pro, which is important, of course. However, you also need to make sure you have all of the essentials to kick off grilling season. If you are on a budget or simply do not want to end up spending too much, you can get most of what you need right from Dollar Tree. You will save plenty of money throughout grilling season thanks to the discount chain's year-round deals.
This list includes, for example, condiments and seasonings to help you make your grilling recipes as delicious as possible. There's also cooking and grilling tools for you to stock up on so you are prepared to make just about any tasty recipe — and, if you need a place to start, you can turn to our list of the 50 best grilling recipes, which has everything from harissa grilled chicken to baby back ribs to grilled zucchini and more. Peruse this list so you know what to pick up next time you are at Dollar Tree (or next time you are placing an online order on its website).
Everyday Table Shakers Iodized Salt and Pepper Set, 2-Piece Pack
When it comes to basically any type of cooking, there is basically no seasoning that is more important than the classic combination of salt and pepper. So, when grilling season comes around, you are going to want to make sure that you have plenty of salt and pepper — and you can start with this two-piece set from Dollar Tree. These are everyday table shakers, so you may want to buy a few packs. It is nice to have a set for the cook to use for seasoning and a set (or two) to keep on the table for dinner guests to add to their food as they please.
Buy the two-piece salt and pepper everyday table shakers set from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
A.1. Thick & Hearty Steak Sauce
A.1. steak sauce is a really popular condiment — especially for, well, steaks, as well as burgers and pork chops and other dishes that you are very likely to find at a barbecue. Naturally, that means you will want to have a bottle or two around for grilling season. Just make sure to avoid the common mistakes that everyone makes with A.1., such as assuming it is the same as barbecue sauce or storing it incorrectly. Additionally, it is worth noting that Dollar Tree sells more popular condiments than just A.1. sauce that you may want to add to your cart as well, such as mayo, ketchup, mustard, and ranch.
Buy a 5-ounce bottle of A.1. steak sauce from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Metal Tong Turner with Comfort-Grip Handles
Food supplies, such as condiments and seasonings, are super important for grilling season — and so are the cooking tools you will need to do the job. To start, you will want to buy this metal tong turner, which can be used as a regular spatula but also has the gripping ability of tongs. Really, you may not need any other cooking utensil while you grill (but, this list still has a few other tools for you to consider, just in case). Plus, the handles are designed to be comfortable to hold and grip, so you shouldn't have to worry about your hand getting tired from too much flipping.
Buy the metal tong turner with comfort-grip handles from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
The Home Store White Foam Trays, 30-Count
If you are hosting a barbecue, it is likely that you are going to be making a large amount of dishes, entrees and sides alike. So, with that in mind, you are going to need serving trays. When cooking and eating outside, there is no need to use your nice serving trays — and you may not even have enough of them — so it is a good idea to grab a pack of these disposable white foam trays. The pack comes with 30 trays, so you should be all set, even if you are hosting an especially large barbecue.
Buy the 30-pack of Home Store white foam trays from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Printed Spray Bottle, Assorted Designs
Here is something that you may not think to buy but will likely come in handy: a spray bottle (complete with a barbecue-themed design, of course). It can be used to spray a controlled amount of oil (which can help you keep steak from sticking to the grill) or to spray a mist of liquid (such as vinegar or broth) to help keep the meat moist during long cooking times. There are two fun designs to choose from: the first says "Cold Drinks, Good Eats and BBQ," while the second says "Grill Eat Chill Repeat." Both designs are on a clear bottle with a measuring guide on the other side.
Buy the printed spray bottle from Dollar Tree for $1.25 each.
Cooking Concepts 3-In-1 Grill Brush
If you own a grill, then you need a grilling brush. If you don't already own one, then all you have to do is spend less than two bucks to get this Cooking Concepts three-in-one grill brush to solve the problem. The brush is designed to reach every corner of the grill for cleaning, as well as work in tandem with cleansers. To ensure that you keep your grill in tip top shape, buy this brush, then read our list of tips for keeping your grill shiny and clean.
Buy the Cooking Concepts 3-in-1 grill brush from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Kraft Original Barbecue Sauce, 18-Ounce Bottle
As discussed earlier, A.1. sauce and other popular condiments are important to have around during a barbecue — but, arguably, there is no condiment more important than, well, barbecue sauce itself. It is a must-have for so many popular grill recipes, such as baby back ribs, chicken wings, and much more. This barbecue sauce from Kraft is slow-simmered and has the tangy, smoky flavor that we love. At Dollar Tree's price, you can stock up on plenty of these bottles to keep you prepared during grill season.
Buy an 18-ounce bottle of Kraft original barbecue sauce from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Foil Cake Pans with Plastic Blue Lids, 13.75 x 10.25 x 4 Inch
These aluminum cake pans — which come with blue lids (these are both practical and add a pop of color) — are great for keeping cooked meat hot if you are cooking large batches of something. They can also be used to easily transport grilled meat or other dishes if you are taking your barbecue party on the go with you. They may be called "cake pans," but they are perfectly suitable for any dish — grilled meats and veggies, included. They are also fairly large in size, so you can fit a lot of cooked food in here.
Buy a foil cake pan with lid from Dollar Tree for $1.75 each.
Breckenridge Farms Kosher Dills, 17-Ounce Jar
A jar of pickles is pretty much essential during grilling season since they go so well with plenty of dishes that will be coming straight from the grill, such as burgers or ribs. You can even char your pickles on the grill for a whole new world of smoky flavor. They also work as a tasty snack for your guests to pick at while they are waiting for the main courses. All that is to say, you are going to want to grab at least a couple jars of these Breckenridge Farms kosher dill pickles.
Buy a 17-ounce jar of Breckenridge Farms kosher dill pickles from Dollar Tree for $1.50 each.
McCormick Silicone Basting Brush
A basting brush, like this silicone one from McCormick, is another essential tool for grilling season. Namely, it is what you will need to spread marinade or sauce onto meat or veggies. This basting brush comes in two colors for you to choose from: red or white. It is also dishwasher-safe on the top rack, so it is very easy to clean after use. Plus, this brush is just a good tool to have in your kitchen, even when you're not grilling — you never know when you're going to need to evenly apply oil or sauce.
Buy the McCormick silicone basting brush from Dollar Tree for $1.25 each.
Texas Pete Original Hot Sauce, 6-Ounce Bottle
It's basically always a good idea to have a bottle of hot sauce around, including at an outdoor barbecue, like this Texas Pete original hot sauce. You may integrate it directly into some of the recipes that you are making, but, even if you choose not to, you should keep a bottle on the table in case any of your guests want to add some extra spice to their food. But if you are looking for a recipe that will allow you to start using up a new bottle of hot sauce, try making our barbecue chicken wings.
Buy a 6-ounce bottle of Texas Pete original hot sauce from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
The Home Store 9-Inch Uncoated White Paper Plates, 40-Piece Pack
There is no denying it: If you are hosting an outdoor barbecue, you need a pack of paper plates. Using real plates just isn't practical for any kind of outdoor dinner party, especially since you may not even have enough plates to serve everyone. Plus, if you are serving multiple dishes — entrees, appetizers, and desserts — then your guests may end up using more than one plate. This pack from The Home Store comes with 40 paper white plates that will get the job done.
Buy the 40-pack of The Home Store white paper plates from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Cooking Concepts Deluxe BBQ Spatula
Here is another cooking tool to add to your barbecue essentials set: the Cooking Concepts deluxe barbecue spatula. It is made of stainless steel with a non-slip rubber grip handle. It is lightweight and dishwasher-safe. It also just so happens to have a built-in bottle opener, so you can easily enjoy a cold bottle of beer while you're flipping burgers on the grill. It is a tool that you will absolutely get a lot of use out of — especially because you can use it while cooking indoors too — so it's well worth the very affordable price.
Buy the Cooking Concepts deluxe barbecue spatula from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Cooking Concepts Lemon Mini Tongs, Assorted Colors
Tongs are another tool that will come in handy during an outdoor barbecue. These mini tongs are not the best to cook with — long, metal tongs are best for the high heat of grilling (like the ones in our list of 10 grilling tools every outdoor cook needs) — but there are plenty of other purposes that these mini tongs can serve. For example, they can be used to serve already-cooked dishes onto plates or add ice cubes to cold drinks. These tongs come in two fun color options: yellow or green.
Buy the Cooking Concepts mini tongs from Dollar Tree for $1.25 each.
Kingsford Lemon Pepper All-Purpose Seasoning, 3.5-Ounce
The Kingsford lemon pepper all-purpose seasoning bottle is a good item to have in your barbecue collection since it works well on many different dishes. Grab this bottle when you want to add some citrusy, zesty flavor to your grilled recipes. For example, use it to add a citrusy flair to grilled zucchini and squash. Or, integrate it into our recipes for grilled salmon with peppered soy glaze or lemon thyme chicken.
Buy the 3.5-ounce container of Kingsford lemon pepper all-purpose seasoning for $1.50.
Cooking Concepts Two Prong Fork
While you may not think of a two prong fork as an essential grilling tool, it is something that will definitely come in handy. It is great for carving meat or can be useful for serving various dishes. This two prong fork from Cooking Concepts is made of plastic and stainless steel and is dishwasher safe for easy maintenance. Add one of these to your Dollar Tree cart and you will be glad that you did.
Buy the Cooking Concepts two prong fork from Dollar Tree for $1.25.