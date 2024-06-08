Char Your Pickles For A Whole New World Of Smoky Flavor

Firing up the grill and popping open a jar of homemade or store-bought pickles are two coveted rites of summer. Why not combine them for maximum seasonal bliss? It's true — you can add a smoky, complex flavor to crunchy-tangy pickled cucumbers by tossing them on the grill (or on a sizzle platter under the broiler.) It only takes about three to five minutes for an open flame to char the edges of the spears, leaving you with a crunchy-tender snack, a killer burger or hot dog accoutrement, or — when chopped up — an unexpected salad ingredient.

For the best and least sputtery results, dry your spears thoroughly with a paper towel and brush them with a tiny bit of neutral oil before grilling. This will make for even grill marks, and prevent the pickles from sticking to the grates. The nearly nonexistent prep work makes grilled pickles the perfect spur (spear?) of the moment decision in those final minutes of a grill session.