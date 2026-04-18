The Costco Kirkland Breakfast Kit Shoppers Steer Clear Of
Even our heroes can stumble. Costco's Kirkland brand is usually known for reliable deals on pantry staples, but not everything it offers is a winner. In our dive into what customers think of breakfast items sold at the warehouse chain we found an item from its prepared foods department that missed the mark: the Kirkland fried chicken and waffles kit.
The main complaint is the $6.99 a pound price tag. "I saw these recently.... but for the price I passed," wrote a commenter on a TikTok video reviewing the prepared meal. Customers called out the waffles as a repackaging of the standard sweet waffles carried in store. One commenter on a Reddit post was not a fan, saying, "the waffles were overly sweet to us, compounded with the syrup." The use of the sugary waffles with maple syrup and hot honey led to an overall oversweetness for many. As one shopper on Reddit pointed out, "you need regular savoury for chicken and waffles."
Not Every Customer Agrees
As usual, everyone's taste is different. Plenty of other Costco fans found this prepared meal to be a hit. One commenter even went so far as to say "my fiancé and I love salty and sweet combinations. It is by far our favorite meal kit ever from Costco." One TikTok reviewer was pleasantly surprised by the crunch and flavor of the chicken after cooking it in the air fryer. As long as you reheat the fried chicken the right way, you should end up with a nice crunch.
Others found the price to be fair, with a user on Instagram pointing out that "it was just over $4 per serving." Another poster felt it was a deal, writing "Cost around $15, fed two people with 2 waffles leftover, would definitely get again!" In the end, a reheated version of the meal will have a hard time compared to homemade chicken and waffles from scratch, but for the amount of work involved these could work for you!