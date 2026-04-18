The Costco Kirkland Breakfast Kit Shoppers Steer Clear Of

Even our heroes can stumble. Costco's Kirkland brand is usually known for reliable deals on pantry staples, but not everything it offers is a winner. In our dive into what customers think of breakfast items sold at the warehouse chain we found an item from its prepared foods department that missed the mark: the Kirkland fried chicken and waffles kit.

The main complaint is the $6.99 a pound price tag. "I saw these recently.... but for the price I passed," wrote a commenter on a TikTok video reviewing the prepared meal. Customers called out the waffles as a repackaging of the standard sweet waffles carried in store. One commenter on a Reddit post was not a fan, saying, "the waffles were overly sweet to us, compounded with the syrup." The use of the sugary waffles with maple syrup and hot honey led to an overall oversweetness for many. As one shopper on Reddit pointed out, "you need regular savoury for chicken and waffles."