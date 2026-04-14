Texas Roadhouse's 2 New Products Have Shoppers Flocking To Walmart

Eagle-eyed shoppers have noticed that Texas Roadhouse products have been at Walmart for a while now. There are no branded steaks available, but there are plenty of sauces, dips, compound butters, and even the chain's famous bread rolls. And this expansive lineup has just gotten two new additions that fans are already making videos about.

Walmart now carries a Texas Roadhouse Buffalo Ranch Dip, which is a thick and flavorful mix of ranch, buffalo sauce, onions, and buttermilk inspired by the taste of its buffalo wings dipped in ranch dressing. But that's not all, for the store has also been seen with frozen bags of garlic parmesan mini rolls, an unusual flavor not seen anywhere else — unlike the Buffalo Ranch dip, these new rolls are a Walmart exclusive.

The new mini rolls are a particularly exciting addition and are built for convenience. Each box contains 12 rolls, already stored on an oven-safe tray. And after only about half an hour in the oven, they're ready to eat. Although they include a packet of garlic parmesan spread to coat them with, the rolls are also an obvious potential flavor pairing with the new Buffalo Ranch dip — and the potential doesn't have to stop there.