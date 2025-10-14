Give Texas Roadhouse's Rolls A Savory Twist With This Ordering Hack
The fresh baked rolls which come with honey cinnamon butter are one of the most popular dishes at Texas Roadhouse — despite the fact the chain is most known for its steaks. In fact, we even placed it in the number one spot in our ranking of the best dishes at Texas Roadhouse, which means those rolls might be better than even the best steak the restaurant has to offer (in our opinion). Not only are they soft and delicious but they're taken to the next level with that honey cinnamon butter — it's the perfect combination of sweet and savory. However, sometimes you're not in the mood for a sweet-savory combination and simply want a batch of savory rolls. Well, the next time you're in a savory mood, you need to try this ordering hack: order the rolls with garlic lemon pepper butter.
The garlic lemon pepper butter is basically exactly as it sounds — it's a melted butter that has been mixed with garlic and lemon for a savory, citrusy flavor. It's normally paired with the grilled shrimp appetizer and the grilled salmon entree. Whatever it usually comes with, it's the flavored butter you've been missing out on at Texas Roadhouse. Pair it with the rolls for the ultimate savory bread experience that will remind you of garlic bread.
What to expect with this ordering hack
There are a few videos going around the internet of Texas Roadhouse customers trying out this trend. In one TikTok video (below), the diner calls the combination "amazing." In the comments, one person suggested asking for a side of Parmesan as well in order to make garlic-Parmesan rolls — of course adding a level of cheesiness will taste delicious.
@rebecca_rogers
Reply to @rileybaert3 You guys have to try this!! #texasroadhouse #dinner #texasroadhouserolls #dinnerwithme #comininclutch #dinnerwithfriends
Meanwhile, a family on Youtube requested the rolls be toasted, elevating the experience even further. After the family tried the pairing, the two adults expressed that they liked it — one said it was "really good" — while the kids were less impressed. Just in case you don't love the savory butter option, there's an easy fix: ask for the rolls with both the honey cinnamon butter and the garlic lemon pepper butter. This way, you enjoy the rolls both ways.
The garlic lemon pepper butter can also be recreated at home. There are plenty of copycat recipes online for the grilled shrimp appetizer, many of which include the essential flavored butter as part of the recipe. Then use the homemade butter for your own homemade rolls or any other dish that you think it would work well with. You may even choose to make your own Texas Roadhouse copycat rolls — just make sure to have plenty of butter on hand since that is the key ingredient for the copycat rolls.