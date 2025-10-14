Give Texas Roadhouse's Rolls A Savory Twist With This Ordering Hack

The fresh baked rolls which come with honey cinnamon butter are one of the most popular dishes at Texas Roadhouse — despite the fact the chain is most known for its steaks. In fact, we even placed it in the number one spot in our ranking of the best dishes at Texas Roadhouse, which means those rolls might be better than even the best steak the restaurant has to offer (in our opinion). Not only are they soft and delicious but they're taken to the next level with that honey cinnamon butter — it's the perfect combination of sweet and savory. However, sometimes you're not in the mood for a sweet-savory combination and simply want a batch of savory rolls. Well, the next time you're in a savory mood, you need to try this ordering hack: order the rolls with garlic lemon pepper butter.

The garlic lemon pepper butter is basically exactly as it sounds — it's a melted butter that has been mixed with garlic and lemon for a savory, citrusy flavor. It's normally paired with the grilled shrimp appetizer and the grilled salmon entree. Whatever it usually comes with, it's the flavored butter you've been missing out on at Texas Roadhouse. Pair it with the rolls for the ultimate savory bread experience that will remind you of garlic bread.