12 Store-Bought Sourdough Breads Ranked Worst To Best, According To Reviews

One of Target's in-house brands, Favorite Day, sells a 17-ounce Sliced Sourdough Bread. While this may be a tempting offer, due to Target's reputation for having many locations, being convenient, and offering good prices, if you're looking for a sourdough loaf, we'd consider a different brand.

At the time of writing, reviewers on the Target website gave this loaf 4.2 stars out of 5 from around 700 reviews. However, the category of taste only received an average rating of 2.8 out of 5, value received a 2.7 out of 5, and quality received a 2.8 out of 5. Moreover, only 35% of all reviewers recommended that others purchase this bread.

Several reviewers even noted that the loaf tasted more like French bread, instead of sourdough. Others said it often tasted stale. One Target review said: "Anyone who left positive reviews of this sliced disaster in a bag has never had real sourdough! This is regular stale white bread with absolutely no hint of sourdough whatsoever. I've purchased this a few times in the past and it's always the same lame bread ... Steer clear of this stuff!"

Other reviewers complained that Target seemed to have changed the recipe at some point and that they didn't care for this new version. With all this being said, we think that there are better sourdough breads out there.