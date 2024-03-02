12 Store-Bought Sourdough Breads Ranked Worst To Best, According To Reviews
Known for its distinct flavor, chewy texture, and crispy crust, sourdough bread has been made for thousands of years using flour, water, salt, wild yeast, and bacteria. Nowadays, many people choose sourdough over other types of bread due to its purported health benefits, including a lower glycemic index and the presence of prebiotics. Further, people with digestive sensitivities often find that sourdough bread is easier to digest. However, it takes days and weeks of feeding and nurturing a starter from scratch to make homemade sourdough. Even if someone gives you a jar of starter, baking a fresh loaf is a chore that most of us would have to plan out way in advance.
So, while you may have a taste for this fermented baked good, unless you have a sourdough starter ready to go in your fridge or a loaf ready to come out of the oven, store-bought sourdough bread is your friend. As with all things, though, not all brands are created equal and convenience doesn't always yield the best results. That's why we've ranked the 12 best store-bought sourdough breads according to customer reviews. To compile this list, we considered reviewers' comments on taste, texture, freshness, and authenticity, and ranked the loaves from least liked to best liked overall.
12. Favorite Day Sliced Sourdough Bread
One of Target's in-house brands, Favorite Day, sells a 17-ounce Sliced Sourdough Bread. While this may be a tempting offer, due to Target's reputation for having many locations, being convenient, and offering good prices, if you're looking for a sourdough loaf, we'd consider a different brand.
At the time of writing, reviewers on the Target website gave this loaf 4.2 stars out of 5 from around 700 reviews. However, the category of taste only received an average rating of 2.8 out of 5, value received a 2.7 out of 5, and quality received a 2.8 out of 5. Moreover, only 35% of all reviewers recommended that others purchase this bread.
Several reviewers even noted that the loaf tasted more like French bread, instead of sourdough. Others said it often tasted stale. One Target review said: "Anyone who left positive reviews of this sliced disaster in a bag has never had real sourdough! This is regular stale white bread with absolutely no hint of sourdough whatsoever. I've purchased this a few times in the past and it's always the same lame bread ... Steer clear of this stuff!"
Other reviewers complained that Target seemed to have changed the recipe at some point and that they didn't care for this new version. With all this being said, we think that there are better sourdough breads out there.
11. Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Sourdough Bread
The Pepperidge Farm brand, named after a Pepperidge tree on the property of founder Margaret Rudkin, has been baking bread since the 1930s. Now, the brand's products are sold by Walmart, Target, Amazon, and many other grocery retailers. Pepperidge Farm is today a staple in many households, known for its bread, crackers, cookies, and other specialty baked goods.
However, the Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Sourdough does not appear to be the brand's strongest product. Even though, at the time of writing, reviewers on the Walmart website gave it an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars from over 350 reviews — with about 63% of the reviews being 5 out of 5 — customers noted that it didn't have a strong sourdough flavor, and was stale and hard.
One Walmart customer said in their review: "Did not taste like sourdough bread. Lacking in flavor and the slices were all uneven. some slices were thick and some thin. I expected better quality from Pepperidge Farm!" Looking further into the reviews reveals that the most positive ones seem to come from a promotion, being they're not the most trustworthy. If you're looking for a sourdough, this may not be the one to pick.
10. Trader Joe's Sourdough Sandwich Bread
Trader Joe's, founded in 1967 in California, has a ride-or-die following. If you shop there, you probably love it, and you probably love its specialty and house brand products that you can't find in any other store. Many customers also choose to shop at Trader Joe's because the brand avoids using natural preservatives and many other potentially harmful ingredients in its food.
Unfortunately, according to reviews on Reddit, Trader Joe's Sourdough Sandwich Bread, does not appear to be well-loved. Most of the reviewers on this thread agreed that the bread had a chewy texture, was difficult to eat, and lacked that iconic sourdough flavor. One person on the Reddit thread wrote: "This bread is just awful! It's chewy, and not in a good way, and there's definitely zero Sourdough flavor. I despise it and am returning it."
Others didn't like how fast the bread grew mold. Some even noted that the San Francisco sourdough loaf wasn't always available. We don't recommend this specific loaf from Trader Joe's.
9. 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Sourdough Sandwich Bread
Whole Foods Market has a reputation for quality. That reputation extends to the foods under its house brand. Similar to Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market has its own fan club, with loyal shoppers who chose this brand for many reasons, including its offerings of organic and natural foods, the brand's community outreach, and environmental programs.
The 365 by Whole Foods Market's Organic Sourdough Sandwich Bread is available from brick-and-mortar Whole Foods stores and Amazon. Customers on Amazon's website have rated the bread around 4.1 stars out of 5, based on around 1,900 reviews (at the time of writing).
According to the reviews, many people praised the physical size of the loaf's slices. However, more than one customer stated that this could not be considered sourdough bread based on the ingredients — with a few pointing out that a traditional sourdough bread should only contain flour, water, and salt, as well as the yeast and bacteria included in the starter. But this bread is made with many additional ingredients, like canola oil.
Further, many reviewers wanted a stronger taste of fermentation. Some also disliked the density of the loaf. One Amazon review summarized the general consensus: "This is not sourdough bread. No aroma, no flavor ... it tastes worse than white bread. Very disappointed." So while the Whole Foods house brand does have some great products, this is just not one of them.
8. Francisco International Extra Sourdough Sliced Bread
The Francisco International Extra Sourdough Sliced Bread is produced by Bimbo Bakeries. It's available from Amazon and many local grocers, like Walmart. At the time of writing, reviewers on Amazon gave this bread 4.5 out of 5 stars from around 1,600 reviews, with 76% of the reviews giving it 5 out of 5 stars.
Customers most liked the quality and the value. However, there were mixed reviews on the taste and texture of this bread. Additionally, many customers stated that it didn't taste like real sourdough bread and didn't have any fermentation flavor. One reviewer on Amazon wrote extensively about how unimpressed they were with the product: "This bread is like a crustier white bread with absolutely none of that flavor or light density. Idk if this company is trying to speed up manufacturing and isn't letting the yeasts and bacteria do their work long enough, or if their starter/added yeasts and bacteria are dying out, but I'm unimpressed."
Even still, many of the most critical Amazon customers still highly rated this bread. Reviewers from Walmart, on the other hand, gave this loaf 2.5 out of 5 stars. Many of the poorest reviews discussed expired or moldy products, and again, a lack of sourdough flavor. This bread appears to be available at grocery stores such as Kroger and Safeway, but due to its mixed reviews, we wouldn't go out of our way to get it.
7. Simple Kneads Organic Sourdough Gluten-Free Bread
Founded in 2014, Simple Kneads specializes in baking gluten-free and allergen-free bread made from ancient grains. Many of its products are free from common allergens, wheat, eggs, dairy, tree nuts, soy, peanuts, sesame, starches or gums, baker's yeast, and rice. According to the Economic Department of Burlington, North Carolina, Simple Kneads Founder Tristaun LeClaire started the bakery in response to his son's many food allergies. After he was able to crack the code to high-quality, allergen-free breads, he saw a need in the market for clean baked goods and started Simple Kneads. Unfortunately for some, you are required to order some items in bulk if you want to order from the company.
At the time of writing, the company was highly reviewed, with around 26,000 of 29,000 total company reviews being a 5 out of 5. However, on Amazon, the bread received mixed reviews, with a few people complaining about the bread being dry. One Amazon review said: "I was very excited about this purchase but was greatly disappointed in end ... It is extremely dense and dry." Due to these critiques, this bread ended up in the middle of our ranking.
6. Organic Bread of Heaven Rustic Sourdough Bread
The Organic Bread of Heaven Rustic Sourdough Bread is baked by a small company and is available directly from the bakery and Amazon. At the time of writing, Amazon reviewers gave this bread an average rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars from over 1,100 reviews. Around 62% even gave it a 5 out of 5. Customers raved about the freshness of this loaf, the texture, and the flavor. One Amazon reviewer stated: "I loved the bread. The best I've ever eaten. I will be ordering it again ... I highly recommend this bakery!!"
However, many customers found the bread dry and a little hard, and others stated it was much too expensive. While some may find this option a little expensive, some of the lesser quality loaves on the list cost only a few dollars less. Plus, the bread is made by a small company using only organic unbleached wheat flour, organic sourdough culture, organic apple cider vinegar, water, sea salt, and the bread is certified kosher. All of this impressed us.
5. Rudi's Organic Rocky Mountain Sourdough Bread
Rudi's Organic Rocky Mountain Sourdough Bread, the frozen version, is available from many brick-and-mortar stores such as Walmart and Amazon. You can also order it directly from Rudi's website, where it notes that the company ferments its sourdough for 24 hours.
At the time of writing, reviewers on Amazon gave this loaf around 4.4 out of 5 stars from over 2,100 reviews. Around 69% of reviews rated the bread 5 out of 5 stars. The reason this falls at number five on our listing is simply because of its ratings. Breads that were ranked higher received higher overall ratings.
People loved the flavor and texture of this bread (they said it was soft and enjoyable). They also appreciated its value. Others commented about how well they were able to digest it more easily than other breads. In a review on Amazon, one customer said they adored this bread, writing: "The loaf of sourdough bread I always buy is consistently outstanding. This bread has become a staple in my kitchen because of its unwavering quality and delightful aroma. Whether used for sandwiches, toast, or simply enjoyed with a dab of butter, it never disappoints. It's more than just bread; it's a reliable source of comfort and flavor, and I'll continue to purchase it with confidence." Overall, this bread seems like a good option.
4. The Essential Baking Company Take & Bake Sourdough
The Essential Baking Company's Take & Bake Sourdough is available from Amazon and The Essential Baking Company's website. On Amazon, it received an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars from over 1,100 reviews, with 70% being 5 out of 5 stars (at the time of writing).
Customers liked the quality of the bread, the vacuum-sealed packaging, and the short ingredients list (only four ingredients: organic unbleached wheat flour, water, sea salt, and organic barley malt). A few reviews thought the texture was a little too dense, but most commented about how baking the bread allowed it to crisp up the crust nicely and left the inside soft. An Amazon reviewer said: "I was a bit skeptical about purchasing this, but I'm sure happy I did. It's really good. You'd think you bought from the bakery section of the grocery store. It's delicious."
The product website does note that the bread is fermented for over 12 hours, which could mean any number of things (we're wondering at what point the dough was fermented and what the conditions were). Yet, we feel this brand is trying to be transparent with its process, so we'll give them a gold star for effort.
3. Goldminer Bakery Sliced Sourdough Square
Goldminer Bakery's Sliced Sourdough Square Bread is available on Amazon and from Goldminer Bakery. At the time of writing, on Amazon, reviewers gave this bread 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 3,000 reviews, with 73% off those being 5 out of 5 stars.
Most agreed that this was a good value and had good taste and texture. One review on Amazon gave this loaf some especially high praise: "I'm from SF so of course I'm a fan of sourdough. It not only hands down makes the best grilled cheese I put a little garlic powder on the buttered side. It is also good toasted with butter and strawberry fruit spread. I actually go through a little withdrawal when I see out of stock on the screen. So whoever does the ordering Amazon fresh they sell out of it."
Further, this manufacturer states that it doesn't use artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors. This bread is also worth a try as it's made from a starter that's supposedly over 100 years old. It also comes in a variety of flavors, including toasted onion and seeded rye. The Goldminer Bakery Sliced Sourdough Square is a good option.
2. Izzio Artisan Bakery San Francisco Style Sourdough
Izzio Artisan Bakery's San Francisco Style Sourdough is available from Amazon. This bread requires baking, but that means you always have a hot, fresh loaf coming out of the oven once that's done.
At the time of writing, Amazon reviewers gave it an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from almost 1,400 reviews, with 74% giving it a 5 out of 5. Customers most liked the taste, texture, and appearance of the loaf, along with how well it crisped up in the oven. One Amazon reviewer has fully committed to this particular sourdough product: "I typically purchase sourdough because I am gluten intolerant ... I decided to try this brand and was delighted by its flavor, chewiness, and the level to which it crisped in the oven. And I didn't experience adverse reactions to eating it. The loaf comes in a sturdy package which means I can purchase several and freeze a couple for later. This is now my go to bread for anything involving sourdough."
An interesting fact about Izzio is that the company's website highlights its dedication to quality, stating that it works with local farms and mills. It even says that some of its bread is fermented for up to 72 hours. This bread seems like it's absolutely worth a try.
1. Boudin Bakery Sourdough Round
Available on Amazon, at some Costco stores, and directly from Boudin Bakery, Boudin Bakery's Sourdough Round appears to be the gold standard of store-bought sourdoughs for many reasons. At the time of writing, reviewers on Amazon gave it an impressive average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from almost 800 reviews, with at least 77% of the reviews giving it 5 stars.
Many of the customers have repeatedly purchased this loaf, stating that it's the best sourdough they've ever had. Most agree that the taste, texture, and shipping were exemplary. Many also said that they had eaten Boudin while on trips to San Francisco and found that this store-bought version lived up to their memories of the bread at the Boudin store. One Amazon review exemplifies the general feeling about this bread, stating: "We've been eating Boudin sourdough for years, and we get a bunch every time we're in San Francisco, and this time I wanted to share the delight with a friend, who had never tasted it, so I ordered from afar. She's a believer now. Nothing compares to Boudin sourdough."
This particular sourdough has crunch integrity that you don't find on other brands' loaves. Additionally, the chewy texture along with the tang from the fermentation reminds you that skilled humans were involved in the making of this bread. On Amazon, this is one of the more expensive options, but it is well worth the cost.
Methodology
In our review of store-bought bread, we searched for products that were widely available either online or in national retailers. We also looked for breads that hit a variety of price points. We considered loaves with a high number of reviews, as well as brand recognition, to offer a well-rounded list of products.
As we read through the customer reviews, we noted common thoughts on taste, texture, freshness, and authenticity. The largest sticking points for reviewers, it seems, were the strength of the fermentation flavor and the length of the ingredients list (the shorter, the better).
That being said, reviewers found that even the lowest-ranked breads were perfectly fine when used in recipes, such as grilled cheese. Next time you're shopping for sourdough, though, consider purchasing a highly-ranked brand from our list. You can use it to make a new sandwich that you've never had before.