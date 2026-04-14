11 Best Local Grocery Stores In Los Angeles That Are Worth A Visit

They say the best way to get to know a destination is to visit its local grocery stores. Sure, Los Angeles has its fair share of national grocery store chains, from fan-favorite Trader Joe's to Whole Foods to Aldi, but thankfully, the city also has a few locally-born (or near locally-born) supermarkets.

The local grocery stores in L.A., though, are quite different from each other. There are plenty of higher-end grocery stores focusing on natural products or organic produce, but there's a lot more to be discovered.

Thanks to the diversity of cultures in the area, local grocery stores here aren't just about high priced, organic groceries. There are also numerous Latin-owned supermarkets, Korean grocery stores, and even a Thai wholesale market. Whatever grocery item you're looking for, there's a good chance you can find it in the City of Angels. To start the search, here are 11 grocery stores in the region worth checking out.