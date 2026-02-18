The Unexpected Protein You Can Eat During Lent, According To An Archbishop

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

During the prayer season of Lent, Catholics observe the practice of self-control by abstaining from meat on Fridays. Meat, in this case, refers to the flesh of birds and land animals, so fish and seafood become the go-to foods to fill the protein void. Because of this, many restaurants, including Culver's and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, offer fish plates and fast food fried shrimp menu items to try during Lent. However, fish and seafood aren't the only Lent-approved proteins, as one archbishop says alligators are acceptable as well.

Back in 2010, Louisiana alligator wrangler Jim Piculas wrote a letter to the church in order to settle a debate between himself and some friends. They wanted to know whether or not alligator was an acceptable meat to eat during Lent. He received a response from Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond, and Piculas read it aloud during a radio interview with NPR's The Salt.

"Yes," the archbishop wrote, "the alligator is considered in the fish family and I agree with you, God has created a magnificent creature that is important to the state of Louisiana and it is considered seafood." The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops confirms this: "Fish are a different category of animal. Salt and freshwater species of fish, amphibians, reptiles (cold-blooded animals), and shellfish are permitted."