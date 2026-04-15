These Dollar Tree Icon Glasses Are A Cheap Target Dupe
Dollar Tree sells everything from cheap snacks, office supplies, and cleaning products to drinks and shampoo. However, this beloved discount store also carries an incredible selection of inexpensive glassware that rivals fancier brands and can elevate a bland tablescape in seconds. Enter DT's $1.50 icon glasses, which are a cheap Target dupe but look equally as winsome.
Each of these glass tumblers features a cute little icon on the surface, which includes citrus fruit, watermelon, flowers, leaves, shells, cherries, and hearts. These textured embellishments protrude from the exterior of the glass, lending an artisanal 3D vibe without the hefty price tag. You can grab a mix of styles to give your glassware collection a quirky feel or stick to one design to keep things uniform and considered.
Unlike Target's icon glasses (priced at $7.99 each) Dollar Tree's versions include a plastic lid and straw, which is why you might not find them in the glassware category on the website; some of them are actually listed under the cookware and bakeware section and billed as jars with lids and straws. Costco sold a similar $35 glassware set made for spring, which also featured fruit icons with a protruding beaded texture. However, Costco's glasses didn't come with lids and straws. A dupe of Anthropologie's icon juice glasses (which cost $16 each), Costco's version was far cheaper, with each tumbler coming in at just under $9. Dollar Tree's charming icon glasses, however, are far more economical and just as cute.
Dollar Tree's icon glasses have a soda can shape
Just like Target's icon tumblers, Dollar Tree's delightful versions are hand-wash only and suitable for cold drinks. However, they are slightly different in other ways. Aside from being cheaper, they're also about an inch taller and slightly narrower. Plus, the glass curves slightly inward at the very top, which mimics the shape of a soda can. The rims themselves are clear while Target's icon glasses feature a distinct color depending on the chosen design. Of course, you can remove the included lids and straws easily if you prefer your glassware to have a more grown-up feel or want to use them to serve a selection of summer cocktails. However, if you're using them outside at a barbecue with the kids, keeping the lids on will reduce accidental spillages and leaks. Anthropologie stocks icon glassware in a similar tall style, which includes a bamboo wood lid and stainless steel straw, but costs over 14 times more at $22 per glass.
One of the reasons stores like Dollar Tree can keep their prices so low is that they keep their overheads down. As they are much smaller than a regular supermarket, they are cheaper to rent and maintain; this cost-saving is passed onto the consumer.