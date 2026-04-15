These Dollar Tree Icon Glasses Are A Cheap Target Dupe

Dollar Tree sells everything from cheap snacks, office supplies, and cleaning products to drinks and shampoo. However, this beloved discount store also carries an incredible selection of inexpensive glassware that rivals fancier brands and can elevate a bland tablescape in seconds. Enter DT's $1.50 icon glasses, which are a cheap Target dupe but look equally as winsome.

Each of these glass tumblers features a cute little icon on the surface, which includes citrus fruit, watermelon, flowers, leaves, shells, cherries, and hearts. These textured embellishments protrude from the exterior of the glass, lending an artisanal 3D vibe without the hefty price tag. You can grab a mix of styles to give your glassware collection a quirky feel or stick to one design to keep things uniform and considered.

Unlike Target's icon glasses (priced at $7.99 each) Dollar Tree's versions include a plastic lid and straw, which is why you might not find them in the glassware category on the website; some of them are actually listed under the cookware and bakeware section and billed as jars with lids and straws. Costco sold a similar $35 glassware set made for spring, which also featured fruit icons with a protruding beaded texture. However, Costco's glasses didn't come with lids and straws. A dupe of Anthropologie's icon juice glasses (which cost $16 each), Costco's version was far cheaper, with each tumbler coming in at just under $9. Dollar Tree's charming icon glasses, however, are far more economical and just as cute.