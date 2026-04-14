This Costco Seafood Item Has Shoppers Divided

Some shoppers on the east and west coasts have noticed that Costco now carries fresh crab cakes, but their reception so far has been mixed. One Reddit user found them pleasant enough, noting they wouldn't be out of place at a Maryland restaurant: "Had worse, had better, have eaten hundreds." Others were not so kind.

Some people balk at the cost: $21.99 per pound, for a package of 4 that often weighs around 1.3 pounds. "Not at that price," complained one Reddit user. But, another replied that their Whole Foods was selling jumbo lump crab cakes for $52 per pound. The other Reddit user plainly stated, "I'll take the Costco deal." A handful of shoppers may be okay with the price, but show concern about the ingredients.

The long ingredient list raises questions; with one skeptical voice on Reddit expecting only crab with "a small amount of binder like egg, maybe a tiny bit of bread crumbs, [and] some seasoning." But, that's far from the case here. A closer look at the label reveals that it's also an ingredient list for dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and every other individual component of the crab cakes, down to the fact that celery salt is made of celery seed and salt. And, if that wasn't long enough, there's also an allergen warning and disclosure.