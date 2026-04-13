Why Publix Shoppers Aren't Impressed By The Deli Breakfast Sandwiches

In recent months, certain Publix locations have begun serving deli breakfast sandwiches made with Boar's Head products. Normally, new Publix deli items are bound to generate broad excitement, but the reaction to these has been surprisingly negative, from employees and customers alike.

One Publix employee complained on Reddit that deli workers were already overtasked, and customers should just "stop at a McDonald's or something before work." Another employee, also complaining about the work load, noted on Reddit that they have to come in early to make "a bunch of pre-cooked frozen stuff that has no genuine taste." Which, to be clear, doesn't mean cooked at the store in the morning — they arrive at Publix pre-cooked and are only heated and assembled once per morning before living under a heat lamp until bought.

Unfortunately, customers can tell that these aren't the usual Publix deli sandwiches. One Reddit user who seemingly tried several sandwiches said "it's not that great. Got tired of it pretty fast. The meat is always ... weird." And, it makes sense why another Reddit user, arguably price-gouged for the Boar's Head name, complained that they spent "$7+ for a disappointing sandwich."