Why Publix Shoppers Aren't Impressed By The Deli Breakfast Sandwiches
In recent months, certain Publix locations have begun serving deli breakfast sandwiches made with Boar's Head products. Normally, new Publix deli items are bound to generate broad excitement, but the reaction to these has been surprisingly negative, from employees and customers alike.
One Publix employee complained on Reddit that deli workers were already overtasked, and customers should just "stop at a McDonald's or something before work." Another employee, also complaining about the work load, noted on Reddit that they have to come in early to make "a bunch of pre-cooked frozen stuff that has no genuine taste." Which, to be clear, doesn't mean cooked at the store in the morning — they arrive at Publix pre-cooked and are only heated and assembled once per morning before living under a heat lamp until bought.
Unfortunately, customers can tell that these aren't the usual Publix deli sandwiches. One Reddit user who seemingly tried several sandwiches said "it's not that great. Got tired of it pretty fast. The meat is always ... weird." And, it makes sense why another Reddit user, arguably price-gouged for the Boar's Head name, complained that they spent "$7+ for a disappointing sandwich."
Publix breakfast sandwiches seem to be flopping
Publix's disappointing breakfast sandwiches may not entirely be on Publix. Online comments suggest that, even though the deadly Boar's Head listeria outbreak is long over, some shoppers still associate the ubiquitous brand with disease and death. One Reddit user commented, in the style of the Folgers coffee jingle, "the best part of waking up is listeria in your food." That said, the store doesn't appear to be helping things either.
Publix is famous for its made-to-order fresh deli sandwiches, making the reversal on breakfast all the more confusing. Publix fans just don't expect a pre-made breakfast sandwich from the same deli that makes them to-order for lunch. But, coupled with the need to prep the entire deli each morning, fresh breakfast sandwiches might indeed be too much to ask of the staff.
Trying a deli sub, affectionately referred to as a Pub Sub, is one of the top tips for someone's first visit to Publix. But, this longstanding recommendation is largely built on the sandwiches being made when you order them, not sitting under a heat lamp for hours. All that said, some people do genuinely like them, so they might be worth a try. But, don't be too surprised if it's disappointing.