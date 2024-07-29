This Supermarket Checkout Strategy Makes Life So Much Easier

When you return from the grocery store, is the unpacking process a mess? If so, you might need to work on your checkout strategy. Laying out all your items haphazardly doesn't set you up for success. Luckily, we have a trick that will make life so much easier.

When you reach the checkout stand and unload your cart, place similar items together. This way, they'll be bagged in the right order and stacked nicely when put away. After all, when bagging groceries, it's natural to pull from whatever items are right in front of you. You are not going to wait until everything crosses the conveyor belt to start packing. And if you do, the next customer in line won't exactly be pleased.

Regardless of whether you're using self-checkout or your supermarket has designated baggers, this strategy applies. However, it does require some planning — we would know. As frequent shoppers, we understand the ins and outs of bagging groceries. And to help you get organized, we've detailed our strategy below.