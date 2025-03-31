Pack Your Grocery Bags Like A Pro Using This Clever Method
Unless you work at a supermarket, you don't receive training on packing grocery bags. If you're new to the game, you're likely making some rookie mistakes. So to understand how to pack bags like a pro, we consulted Alli Powell, owner of Grocery Getting Girl. Powell is an expert in everything grocery-related, from budget shopping to meal prep.
When bagging your items, Powell explains the best method is to "Make sure you group similar items together like frozen foods, bread, produce, etc." Consider how your pantry is organized and separate the groceries accordingly. For example, group all the refrigerated produce together. When you arrive home, you can plop that bag right in front of the fridge for an easy transfer.
Don't wait till all your products are piled up at checkout before grouping them. Instead, place items on the conveyor belt in the order you'd like to bag them — a supermarket checkout strategy that makes life easy.
The kind of grocery bags make a difference
Alli Powell encourages shoppers to "Invest in quality, expandable bags to reuse on each trip." Think collapsible, heavy-duty, hard-bottomed bags like this VENO reusable grocery bag set. Why bother with a quality bag? They prevent the dreaded parking lot disaster — no more broken bags or cracked eggs all over the ground. A well-designed bag keeps your groceries perfectly positioned, ensuring everything stays exactly where you placed it. No need to worry about soda cans moving in transit and crushing delicate items.
"If you live in a state that makes you purchase your own bags, this is a mistake as they break easily and it's hard to know exactly how many you need," says Powell. Beyond practicality, reusable bags reduce waste and show you understand grocery store etiquette.
While hard-bottomed, sturdy bags are key, we also recommend considering extra pockets. Instead of fumbling for your wallet, phone, or keys, you can keep these items easily accessible. Also, consider buying smaller produce sacks to place inside the larger grocery bags. These reusable mesh produce bags are lightweight and transparent, making them easy to price and weigh at checkout. It turns out, there's a right way to shop with reusable grocery bags.