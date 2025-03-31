Pack Your Grocery Bags Like A Pro Using This Clever Method

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unless you work at a supermarket, you don't receive training on packing grocery bags. If you're new to the game, you're likely making some rookie mistakes. So to understand how to pack bags like a pro, we consulted Alli Powell, owner of Grocery Getting Girl. Powell is an expert in everything grocery-related, from budget shopping to meal prep.

When bagging your items, Powell explains the best method is to "Make sure you group similar items together like frozen foods, bread, produce, etc." Consider how your pantry is organized and separate the groceries accordingly. For example, group all the refrigerated produce together. When you arrive home, you can plop that bag right in front of the fridge for an easy transfer.

Don't wait till all your products are piled up at checkout before grouping them. Instead, place items on the conveyor belt in the order you'd like to bag them — a supermarket checkout strategy that makes life easy.