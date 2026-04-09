Burger King Is Testing 3 Varieties Of Sliders (But Only In 2 US States)
Burger King has long been a giant of the American fast food landscape, but even though it's slightly older than McDonald's, it arguably lives in the much larger shadow of the Golden Arches. To try to stand out from the competition (not just McDonald's), Burger King consistently rolls out limited-time options, including a new test product with extremely scarce availability.
From April 14 to May 4, Burger King will be testing its new King Sized sliders, three different varieties that can be mixed and matched into custom boxes of two or six burgers. The Steakhouse Bacon slider includes peppercorn aioli, crispy onions, bacon, and Swiss cheese; the Deluxe has a tangy aioli plus lettuce, tomato, pickle, and American cheese; and the Bacon & Cheese features the same tangy aioli with (obviously) bacon and American cheese.
A "king-sized" slider is a bit of an oxymoron, though it remains to be seen exactly how big these mini burgers are. Certain customers in Ohio and Oregon can soon find out, but don't necessarily get excited if you live in these states. They are only being tested in Columbus and Portland, so if you live in Toledo or Eugene, you've got a drive ahead of you. But if the test markets like them, they might go national.
Will Burger King's new sliders slide into America's heart -- and stomach?
Sliders are an underrated classic with surprisingly naval origins. While the pioneering fast food chain White Castle popularized tiny burgers in the 1920s, it wasn't until the 1940s and 50s that the name "slider" became popular. Legend has it that the name came from sailors in the U.S. Navy, who used it to describe how easily a grease-laden mini burger slid down the throat.
Burger King is certainly hoping King-sized sliders are so eagerly received: Sliders were actually one of the discontinued Burger King items we thought we'd never get back, because the company has flopped not one but two attempts at them. From the BK Burger Shots of the 2000s to the Burger Buddies of the 1980s, neither product sold well enough to merit the difficulty of a place known for large burgers also cooking small ones.
Perhaps the third time will be the charm for Burger King's slider woes. And if the 2026 changes to Burger King's Whopper are any indication, the chain has a good chance of slider success this time. Both fans and skeptics have enjoyed the new Whopper's improved bun, tastier mayonnaise, higher-quality toppings, and a box — like the sliders — to prevent a squished sandwich.