Burger King Is Testing 3 Varieties Of Sliders (But Only In 2 US States)

Burger King has long been a giant of the American fast food landscape, but even though it's slightly older than McDonald's, it arguably lives in the much larger shadow of the Golden Arches. To try to stand out from the competition (not just McDonald's), Burger King consistently rolls out limited-time options, including a new test product with extremely scarce availability.

From April 14 to May 4, Burger King will be testing its new King Sized sliders, three different varieties that can be mixed and matched into custom boxes of two or six burgers. The Steakhouse Bacon slider includes peppercorn aioli, crispy onions, bacon, and Swiss cheese; the Deluxe has a tangy aioli plus lettuce, tomato, pickle, and American cheese; and the Bacon & Cheese features the same tangy aioli with (obviously) bacon and American cheese.

A "king-sized" slider is a bit of an oxymoron, though it remains to be seen exactly how big these mini burgers are. Certain customers in Ohio and Oregon can soon find out, but don't necessarily get excited if you live in these states. They are only being tested in Columbus and Portland, so if you live in Toledo or Eugene, you've got a drive ahead of you. But if the test markets like them, they might go national.