8 Spring Vegetables You Should Throw On The Grill

With the onset of warm weather comes the start of grilling season, but before you fire yours up for the first time this year, don't make the rookie mistake of assuming a grill is just for meats. Grilled vegetables can bring showstopping flavor to the table as well, and the spring harvest means there's an abundance of fresh, delicious options to choose from.

Grilling vegetables can be a delicate affair, though — cut too small, and they can fall through the grill grates. You may want to consider cooking with larger cuts or even whole vegetables, or if size will be an issue no matter what, using a grill basket. Wrapping them in aluminum foil also works, though this method will yield the least amount of delicious charring. And, with few exceptions, they cook fast — so don't let them linger.

However you decide to cook them, great grilled vegetables are everywhere. There are perhaps unconventional choices like artichokes and turnips, but also some familiar classics like carrots and asparagus. Whether these or other grilled spring vegetables shine as a simply seasoned side dish of their own or as the key ingredient in a larger recipe is up to you.