The Skewer Tip You Need To Effortlessly Grill Asparagus

When it comes to grilling asparagus, the main two choices to help prevent the veggies from falling into the flames (besides purchasing a grill basket) are skewers or wrapping in aluminum foil. While skewers have the upper hand when it comes to getting grilled flavor on your veggies, there are some situations where you may want to reach for the foil instead.

If you want your asparagus to be cooked with more ingredients, wrap the veggies in foil with additions like lemon juice, garlic, and butter. While you will lose the caramelization that you would have gotten by using skewers, aluminum foil allows you to play around more with ingredients — especially highly flammable ones like butter.

However, there are a few reasons why you may want to rethink using aluminum foil. It's not great for the environment, as it's not easily recyclable or reusable. A more environmentally-friendly method is to bake the asparagus in the oven. However, if you are firing up the grill anyway, cooking your veggies in foil while you grill other foods may be the most time-saving and energy-efficient way to do it. It all depends on the situation!