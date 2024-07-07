Put Rhubarb In Your Next Grilled Cheese For An Elegant Upgrade

Rhubarb pie is a tart and sweet experience for your taste buds. It is one of, if not "the," most popular way to use the red stalks that start popping up in the grocery store in March and April and look like crimson celery. If you have ever seen rhubarb stalks while shopping for produce and wondered what you can make with it besides pie, the simple answer is to add it to your next grilled cheese sandwich.

Now, there is a caveat with this sandwich upgrade. This is not your picky toddler's grilled cheese. You should reserve this elegant option for the grown-ups, or at the very least, those with a grown-up palate. A layer of rhubarb nestled between cheese and bread that is grilled until it is golden and crispy and the cheese is ooey and gooey, makes for a lovely trio especially if you roast this veggie.

Roasting rhubarb will concentrate the sugars and the flavor, making it a little sweeter but without losing that signature tang. To achieve this, it is as easy as chopping up the stalks and tossing them in olive oil and salt before laying them in a single layer on a baking pan for roasting. Just remember to remove the leaves and discard them, as they are poisonous.