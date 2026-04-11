Forget Dairy Queen: The Budget-Friendly Way To Make Blizzards At Home

When it comes to frozen treats, there's nothing quite like a Dairy Queen Blizzard. These iconic cups are filled with velvety smooth, soft-serve ice cream that's blended with candies and cookies of the sweet and savory variety, creating a bite that is creamy and delicious. But, sometimes, going to the DQ isn't a practical option — for you or your pocketbook. That's when it's time to break out the stand mixer. This essential kitchen tool, along with ice cream and your favorite toppings, is all you need to make a DIY version of this iconic dessert in your own kitchen. It will taste just as good, and it will be a lot cheaper.

While a blender might be the first thought when it comes to small appliances to use for this task, don't. A blender is going to give you the consistency of a milkshake, not the dense texture of a cup of ice cream that can be turned upside down and not fall out. For this same reason, leave the milk in the fridge. Once you have your stand mixer out, it is important that you skip the whisk and use the paddle attachment to get the best results. It will have a churn effect on your ice cream and mix-ins.