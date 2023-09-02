How To Clean Stainless Steel Pans And Save Time Scrubbing

You have a lot of options when it comes to cookware. Plenty of people swear by cast iron, while others love the vintage look of copper. Some people will even go with aluminum or rely largely on stoneware vessels. But the old standby, the classic that keeps coming back for cost-efficiency and ease of use, is stainless steel.

One of the best things about stainless steel is how easy it is to clean relative to something like cast iron, where people might tell you caring for it requires something akin to a ritual ceremony to the elder gods. By contrast, stainless steel is easy, right? Well, it's easier, sure, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have its own specific requirements. They may be easier than cast iron, but you still shouldn't be lazy and just throw them in the dishwasher. Take your time and do it by hand — and never use anything too abrasive.