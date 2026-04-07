9 Trader Joe's Hummus Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Hummus has been around for a very long time, first appearing in a cookbook from the 13th century, and most likely having existed since ancient times. Its main ingredient, the chickpea, is believed to have been an agricultural staple in the Middle East for 7,000 years or more. At its most basic, hummus is a combination of cooked chickpeas that are ground or puréed and mixed with tahini, a paste made from sesame seeds. Typical additions include oil, lemon juice, salt, garlic, and spices such as cumin. Many countries and cultures take credit for the invention of hummus, but while its exact origins are lost to history, there's no denying that it's now a popular dish the world over.

Today, the base hummus recipe acts as something of a blank canvas for culinary experimentation. One place you'll see that unbridled creativity is at Trader Joe's, a store that offers an exceptionally wide variety of the dip. As a regular Trader Joe's shopper and a big fan of hummus, I decided to try each type and rank them against each other. Texture, originality, value, and overall deliciousness were all things I considered. Here are all of Trader Joe's hummus flavors, from worst to best.