Breathe New Life Into Your Texas Roadhouse Steak With This Ordering Tip

People take their steaks in many different ways, from barely cooked at all to so well done it approaches hockey puck consistency. There's even a little-known way to get both extremes in the same bite, and the internet says Texas Roadhouse can be a reliable place to order it.

A black and blue steak, also known as Pittsburgh-style, is charred at ultra-high temperatures until dark all over. The intense heat burns the outside of the steak but leaves the inside rare, sometimes approaching raw. The Pittsburgh nomenclature allegedly comes from 19th-century steelworkers who would use screaming-hot plant equipment to flash-cook steaks in this manner.

You don't have to go to an active steel mill to get a Pittsburgh-style steak, though, because Texas Roadhouse will prepare the cut of your choice like this if requested. One Reddit user confirmed that they "asked for blue rare at Texas Roadhouse and, well, they delivered." Though they seemed pleased, the included photo of a porterhouse was arguably not dark enough to be a true Pittsburgh-style steak. Don't be afraid to specify that you want the outside black.