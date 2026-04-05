11 Must-Have Costco Items From For Pizza Night
It's always a good idea to plan a pizza night — especially because building your own pizza from scratch can be such a fun activity. Besides inviting your guests, the most important part of the prep is easily gathering the ingredients to build the pizza of your dreams. Luckily, you can get just about everything that you need with your Costco membership. Plus, because Costco sells items in bulk, it makes it easy for you to plan a large pizza party that can feed all of your friends and family, if you so choose.
The only thing to keep in mind is that Costco doesn't currently seem to have any pre-made pizza dough or pizza dough kits available for you to easily make the base for your pizza. So, there are two options to fix this. You can buy the ingredients that you need to make a dough from scratch at Costco and use our recipe for a simple classic pizza crust. Or, if you want to skip the extra work, you can simply buy ready-to-bake dough from another grocery store.
Costco has such a vast array of items that can be used for pizza night — like toppings or sauces for dipping, and so on — that you may have fun scouring the store for yourself. But if you're looking to get some ideas, we've compiled this list of some of the most notable products that may come in handy when it comes to preparing for pizza night. For each of these products, we've listed the online price, which may vary from in-store prices.
Ooni Koda Gas Pizza Oven
Anyone who is serious about pizza night — and wants to have many of these occasions in the future — should invest in a pizza oven, such as this one from Ooni at Costco. This gas oven heats up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit in just 20 minutes, so you'll certainly be able to achieve the level of heat that you need for your pizza. It fits a 16-inch pizza, has a built-in gas ignition, and has folding legs for more convenient storage. Plus, a pizza oven is worth investing in because it can do more than just make pizza. For example, a pizza oven is the perfect vessel for the ultimate roast chicken.
Buy the Ooni Koda gas pizza oven from Costco for $469.99.
Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce
Once you have the pizza crust ready, the next step is, of course, marinara sauce. At Costco, you can buy a two-pack of Rao's Homemade marinara sauce, which will take care of plenty of pizzas on pizza night. The sauce is slow-cooked and contains sweet Italian plum tomatoes, along with onion, garlic, and basil, so you can be assured that it will help make the pizza ultra-flavorful. This classic marinara sauce makes for a great base for everything from a simple pepperoni pizza to something more elaborate, like a summer vegetable pizza featuring cucumber, eggplant, and squash.
Buy a two-pack of Rao's Homemade marinara sauce from Costco for $14.79.
North Beach Mozzarella, Shredded, 5 Lbs
Next up, you're going to need plenty of cheese — so you may as well buy this five-pound bag of North Beach shredded mozzarella. Mozzarella is easily the most popular choice for the type of cheese to put on pizza, so buying this large bag is a worthy purchase for pizza night, especially if you're making a good amount of pizzas. Then, you can always add a second type of cheese for more flavor, such as Parmigiano Reggiano, goat cheese, or Colby Jack (which you're seriously missing out on if you've never put it on pizza).
Buy a five-pound bag of North Beach shredded mozzarella cheese at Costco for $12.09.
Margherita Sliced Pepperoni, 12.5 Lbs, 2-Count
There's hardly a more popular pizza topping than pepperoni (which, interestingly, has non-Italian origins). All that is to say, if you're planning a pizza night, then you're probably planning on getting your hands on some pepperoni slices. At Costco, the best option for pepperoni is, admittedly, a pricey one — this sliced pepperoni comes in a two-count of 12.5-pound bags, which ultimately comes out to over 80 bucks. With that in mind, this purchase is best if you are planning on making quite a few pepperoni pizzas (either for your upcoming pizza night or in the near future).
Buy the two-count of 12.5-pound bags of margherita sliced pepperoni from Costco for $84.99.
Organic Caesar Salad Kit, 24 Oz
Caesar salad has become a pizza topping, with pizza lovers everywhere enjoying the freshness that it brings to a classic dish (we even have our own recipe for a light-ish Caesar salad pizza with a chicken "crust"). If you want to give it a try, then this 24-ounce organic Caesar salad kit is just what you need to make it happen. Or, alternatively, you can use this kit to make a side salad for your guests to enjoy along with the pizza. After all, if you really want to go all out, then pizza night should also include a few side options as well — offer this salad alongside, say, chicken wings and garlic knots for the perfect food selection.
Buy the 24-ounce organic Caesar salad kit from Costco for $10.19.
Kirkland Signature Chicken Sausage Links, Parmesan & Cracked Black Pepper, 48 Oz
If you want to try something a little different than pepperoni, chicken sausage is a great alternative for a meat pizza topping. It's also much more affordable than the pepperoni that Costco offers, so it works well for anyone on a budget. And these chicken sausage links from Kirkland Signature are flavored with Parmesan and cracked black pepper, making them plenty savory, salty, and tasty. Pair the chicken sausage with other toppings such as bell pepper and onion for one delightful pizza. To take it the extra mile, you can add shaved Parmesan and freshly cracked black pepper to the top to accentuate the flavors of the sausage.
Buy a 48-ounce package of Kirkland Signature Parmesan and cracked black pepper chicken sausage (which comes with 18 links) from Costco for $14.79.
Olde Thompson Dried Basil, 6.6 Oz
Herbs make for fantastic pizza toppings, basil included. Adding fresh basil to a pizza is always an option — for margarita pizzas and beyond — but dried basil is just as delicious. Plus, dried basil is a bit easier to keep around the house because you don't need to worry about using it while it's still fresh. Additionally, if you buy this 6.6-ounce container of Olde Thompson dried basil, you'll have it stocked in your cupboard for a plethora of other recipes, beyond pizza night, that may benefit from a basil addition.
Buy the 6.6-ounce container of Olde Thompson dried basil from Costco for $4.67.
Hidden Valley Ranch Homestyle Dressing and Topping, 40 Fl Oz, 2 Ct
It may be a bit of a decisive pairing, but there are plenty of people out there who need a side of ranch with their pizza slices. And, by the way, Domino's might be responsible for why you dip your pizza slices in ranch. If you fall into the category of pro-ranch with pizza — or some of your guests coming to pizza night do — then you're going to need to be prepared. Luckily, at Costco, you can buy a two-pack of Hidden Valley ranch, each of which is a hefty 40-ounce bottle. Buying this pack will save you the hassle of having to make a big batch of homemade ranch for your guests, and instead, focus all of your energy on the pizza.
Buy a two-pack of Hidden Valley Homestyle Ranch from Costco for $9.09.
Variety of veggie options
If you're going to make a few different pizzas for pizza night, you've gotta include a veggie option. Veggie pizzas can be a hit amongst vegetarians and meat eaters alike — some people just love their pizza loaded with fresh, delicious veggies. Luckily, Costco has a wide array of veggie options for you to choose from, such as bell peppers, olives, spinach, and mushrooms. That's one of the best parts about veggie pizzas: You can load them with all of your favorite vegetables and omit any that aren't your favorite. Just make sure to read about how to cut a veggie-loaded pizza to keep the toppings in check.
At Costco, buy a 2.5-pound container of sliced white mushrooms for $9.99, a 1-pound container of organic baby spinach for $4.79, a 70-ounce jar of Roland kalamata pitted olives for $20.79, and a 5-pound bag of red bell peppers for $11.09.
Kirkland Signature Crushed Red Pepper, 10 Oz
Some pizza lovers need to add a kick of heat to their slice in order to fully enjoy it — and that is where this 10-ounce jar of Kirkland Signature crushed red pepper comes in. Before your pizza night, buy one or two of these jars to keep on the table so that your guests can add as much spice as they like to their pizza. Then, if you don't use up all of the jar, you can add it to plenty of other recipes, such as pastas, soups, egg dishes, or on top of veggies.
Buy a 10-ounce jar of Kirkland Signature crushed red pepper from Costco for $4.59.
Kirkland Signature Organic Raw Honey Bear, 24 Oz, 3 Ct
Just like some people need an element of spiciness to their pizza, others prefer to have a little burst of sweetness with a drizzle of honey (and, of course, some foodies prefer their pizza to have some sweetness and some spiciness). So, with this in mind, it's a good idea to have a jar of honey around for anyone who wants that sweet addition. You can also plan to make a pizza that integrates honey into the recipe, such as our honey-pear pizza.
Buy a three-count of 24-ounce jars of Kirkland Signature organic raw honey from Costco for $22.19.