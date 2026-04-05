11 Must-Have Costco Items From For Pizza Night

It's always a good idea to plan a pizza night — especially because building your own pizza from scratch can be such a fun activity. Besides inviting your guests, the most important part of the prep is easily gathering the ingredients to build the pizza of your dreams. Luckily, you can get just about everything that you need with your Costco membership. Plus, because Costco sells items in bulk, it makes it easy for you to plan a large pizza party that can feed all of your friends and family, if you so choose.

The only thing to keep in mind is that Costco doesn't currently seem to have any pre-made pizza dough or pizza dough kits available for you to easily make the base for your pizza. So, there are two options to fix this. You can buy the ingredients that you need to make a dough from scratch at Costco and use our recipe for a simple classic pizza crust. Or, if you want to skip the extra work, you can simply buy ready-to-bake dough from another grocery store.

Costco has such a vast array of items that can be used for pizza night — like toppings or sauces for dipping, and so on — that you may have fun scouring the store for yourself. But if you're looking to get some ideas, we've compiled this list of some of the most notable products that may come in handy when it comes to preparing for pizza night. For each of these products, we've listed the online price, which may vary from in-store prices.