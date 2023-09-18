Whole Wheat Summer Vegetable Pizza Recipe

Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist, Kristen Carli, MS, RD, brings us this recipe for whole wheat summer vegetable pizza. Bursting with vibrant colors and fresh flavors, this wholesome pizza is a perfect union of nutrition and taste. Crafted with a rustic whole wheat crust, this recipe elevates the classic pizza to new heights by showcasing the season's bountiful harvest of vegetables.

Carli notes, "I love to serve this throughout the summer with whatever veggies I have on hand. I prep extra dough and store it in the freezer so I'm ready to whip this up whenever the mood strikes."

Prepare to savor the medley of cherry tomatoes, zucchini, summer squash, and eggplant, harmonizing with shredded mozzarella cheese and a tangy marinara sauce. Carli takes this up a notch by drizzling the final dish with the popular chili onion crisp condiment. Whether you're hosting a backyard gathering, looking for a family-friendly dinner, or seeking a nutritious yet scrumptious meal, this vegetable-loaded pizza will not disappoint.