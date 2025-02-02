You're Seriously Missing Out If You've Never Put This Cheese On Pizza

Mozzarella is the standard for melty cheese on pizza, but with all the delicious cheeses available, why not experiment? While there are some cheeses you should avoid putting on your next pizza like processed American cheese slices or cream cheese, branching out doesn't have to be scary. Jamie Bissonnette, the James Beard award-winning chef who did a January 2025 pizza collaboration with restaurant Trattoria One Fifth in New York City, has a few ideas on how to bring different cheeses into the mix. After all, the pizza Bissonnette designed for Trattoria One Fifth, called The Gilda, features semi-dried tomatoes, peppers, olives, anchovies, Idiazabal cheese, and scallion oil. Yum!

Bissonnette told Daily Meal, "As a kid, we always had colby jack cheese. I would grate this on a sausage and peppers pizza and add some scrambled eggs. The combo was so good for leftover pizza breakfasts." The next time you plan on making pizza and having some left over for the next morning, give this mixture of colby and Monterrey Jack cheeses a try. Or if you plan to have your pizza all in one sitting, perhaps try something a little more unusual.