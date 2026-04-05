Here's What Happens To McDonald's Leftover Food

As one of the biggest fast food chains in the world, McDonald's tries to get food service down to a science. Not just in terms of employee efficiency, but also how many raw ingredients to buy and ship, and how much product to prepare. Despite this, there's usually some leftovers at the end of a shift, and there are rules for what to do with it.

Officially, McDonald's claims that due to sales predictions its restaurants "waste less than 1% of edible food stock." The stated policy is that leftover cooked products are thrown away for food safety reasons, but all other leftover food is sent off-site to be composted, rendered, or anaerobically digested (broken down by microorganisms.) But anyone who has worked in the industry knows that policy and practice can differ.

On Reddit, many self-described employees report that leftover food is simply thrown out, often after being counted, likely to keep track of food waste. In some cases, it depends on the manager on-duty, who might insist on anything between following corporate policy to a T and letting the employees eat or take home whatever they want. One Redditor said, "If there's a strict manager than waste. If there's a cool manager then whoever wants it can take it." Nearly the only thing that is for certain is that McDonald's leftovers do not stay at McDonald's.